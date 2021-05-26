VIP AUDIO 5/26 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (10/20/1991): “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers interview, reaction to Heyman controversy, Taker’s big push, Hogan’s movie career (90 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the October 20, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#131) hosted by John Arezzi featuring analysis of the news of the week with Donny Liable and Matwatch editor Steve Beverly discussing controversy with Paul Heyman, Jerry Lawler, and Eddie Gilbert, plus fascinating early impressions of the Undertaker character taking the WWF by storm. He also has a live interview with “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers! Live callers are sprinkled throughout.

