Raw rating hits an all-time low on Memorial Day, huge drop in third hour, key demos compared to recent average

This week’s Raw rating (5/31) fell on a holiday, Memorial Day, and dropped to an all-time record low rating of 1.10, down from 1.20 last week and 1.35 the prior week, according to PWTorch’s source in the TV industry. The holiday probably cost Raw some viewers, but regardless, Raw has aired on holidays before and never dropped to that level.

The demos held up better, with the 18-49 demo drawing a 0.44, down from 0.45 last week. The male 18-49 demo held steady at 0.57. The male 18-34 demo drew 0.34, above the four-week average leading into this week of 0.32.

The key figure that leaps off the page is the third hour viewership number of 1.168 million. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 368,000, more than double the yearly average of 175,000. Raw on occasion has dropped more than 250,000 viewers and sometimes over 300,000 viewers, but it’s been rare over the years.

Raw on Monday night headlined with Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston with the winner facing Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at the Hell in a Cell PPV. The third hour opened with A.J. Styles & Omos vs. Jaxson Ryker & Elias, plus Reginald visiting Alexa Bliss on her playground.