Nick Aldis talks life on the WWE roster, Mickie James, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NWA World Heavyweight Champion has spoken.

Nick Aldis recently joined the It’s Our House podcast and discussed a multitude of different topics including life in WWE. Aldis said that in WWE, talent must be ready for the good and the bad at all times.

“That’s just part of the game, you know if you’re gonna go to WWE you just need to be prepared for the good and the bad,” Aldis said. “Right, it’s like, you kind of jump on the roller coaster and hold on for dear life, it’s just sort of like that, that’s the big time, you know what I mean – everyone knows it now, it shouldn’t come as any sort of major shock.”

When the conversation shifted to his wife, Mickie James, Aldis talked about the frustration with which she was used in the company.

“I don’t want to speak on her behalf, but I think the frustration was more from how poorly used she was and I think most people kind of know who was responsible for that,” Aldis said. “And it’s just like, that’s sad. So that was like, nobody wins. They don’t really think about the fans, but at the same time, right away I got excited about the idea of her being able to be herself again and started thinking about potential matchups that we can help promote in our own way, on our own time and give it the stage it deserves.”

Aldis will defend his championship against Trevor Murdoch at the When Our Shadows Fall show on June 6. The show will stream live on Fite TV.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S RAW RECEIPT 5/31: Jimmy Smith gives Raw a boost in tone on debut broadcast