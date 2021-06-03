THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 6/3: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling leading up to Against All Odds in June

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Rosemary

Impact does a good job of rotating which Knockouts they feature in title programs. Rosemary is in line next for a title shot. To set it up, she got the surprise pin on current champion Deonna Purrazzo during a five-on-five match on last week’s Impact TV show. Deonna rarely loses, so the victory did an effective job of positioning Rosemary as a logical contender. Their match at Against All Odds has potential to be really good.

Match of the Week: TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Petey Williams & Josh Alexander

Not a spectacular match, but on a week that was light on in-ring action, this was the best of the bunch. TJP and Alexander are constant highlights of Impact and their exchanges in this match were a good prelude to what should be an epic Iron Match match on the BTI (Before The Impact) pregame show this week.

Impact TV Results:

-TJP & Fallah Bahh beat Petey Williams & Josh Alexander

-Rosemary, Havok, Tenille Dashwood, Rachael Ellering, & Jordynne Grace beat Deonna Purrazzo, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, Kimber Lee, & Susan

-Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus beat Johnny Swinger & Hernandez

-Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson beat Moose & Sami Callihan

Also, Satoshi Kojima confronted Violent by Design and challenged Joe Doering to a match at Against All Odds.

In the News:

Josh Matthews subbed for Matt Striker on commentary this week. Matthews said that Striker was “on assignment” at the top of the show… Gia Miller announced on Twitter that she has signed a three-year deal with Impact. Miller does an excellent job in the backstage interviewer role and has seen increased airtime in recent weeks… Impact announced that Rosemary will receive a shot at Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Title at the upcoming Against All Odds special later this month.

Merch Update:

New t-shirts have been added to shopimpact.com. The new offerings include shirts of Jordynne Grace (“Thicc Mama Pump”), Rachael Ellering (“Queen of Strong Smile”), Trey Miguel, Rich Swann (“All Night Long”) and the soon-to-be doomed team of Ellering and Grace.

Coming Up:

This week’s BTI pre-show on AXS-TV will feature a one-hour Iron Match with Josh Alexander defending the X Division Title against TJP. This week’s matches also include:

-Moose vs. Sami Callihan

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner

-Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Match: Fire N Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

-Tables Match: Jake Something vs. Rohit Raju

