Lineup for New Japan Strong: Road to Ignition announced, Yehi debuts in tag action

The #1 contender to the ROH Pure Championship, Fred Yehi, is making his way to NJPW Strong this Friday on New Japan World.

Fred Yehi will debut for New Japan at NJPW Strong: Road to Ignition on June 11. He will team with fellow ROH wrestler Wheeler Yuta against Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater. Yehi has both faced off against and tagged with Yuta in ROH in recent weeks.

The complete lineup for the June 11 edition of NJPW Strong: Road to Ignition is as follows: