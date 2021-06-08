Two title matches announced for Road to Kizuna tour

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Two title matches will take place during the first half of New Japan’s Road to Kizuna tour this month.

Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi will defend the NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championshipsagainst Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo on June 22 in Tokyo.

The other title match announced will see Sho & Yoh defend the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship against ELP & Taiji Ishimori on June 23 in Tokyo.

You can see all of the upcoming matches lineups announced on our New Japan Central page, which is constantly updated as New Japan announces matches.