WWE Network documentaries announced as finalists for upcoming New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 10, 2021

Add “New York Festival” winner to the list of stellar recognition for the WWE Network.

Today, the WWE announced that three WWE Network documentaries were announced as finalists for the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

The documentaries chosen were as follows:

  • WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain
  • WWE Chronicle: Jey Uso
  • WWE Untold: Goldberg’s streak

The categories that each will enter, respectively, are “Biography/Profiles,” “Craft: Films/Productions: Cinematography,” and “Streaming: Streaming Documentary.”

Official winners will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the NAB show in Las Vegas.

