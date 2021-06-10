SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Add “New York Festival” winner to the list of stellar recognition for the WWE Network.

Today, the WWE announced that three WWE Network documentaries were announced as finalists for the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

Three of WWE’s highly acclaimed documentaries have been recognized as Finalists for the upcoming New York Festivals TV & Film Awards! @NYFTVFilmAwards https://t.co/dgGMFns5HU — WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2021

The documentaries chosen were as follows:

WWE 24: Edge – The Second Mountain

WWE Chronicle: Jey Uso

WWE Untold: Goldberg’s streak

The categories that each will enter, respectively, are “Biography/Profiles,” “Craft: Films/Productions: Cinematography,” and “Streaming: Streaming Documentary.”

Official winners will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the NAB show in Las Vegas.

