Summerslam reportedly to serve as this year’s WrestleMania, main event rumored

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

June 9, 2021

WrestleVotes tweeted today that WWE is looking at Summerslam as “this year’s” of WrestleMania, with a source informing them that, “All resources will be tapped into.”

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 also tweeted his sources confirmed the information from WrestleVotes, adding that the hopeful main event is Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. He added that Cena’s schedule clears up in July.

Summerslam takes place August 21 on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere. It will take place from Las Vegas at Reliant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

