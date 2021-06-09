SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleVotes tweeted today that WWE is looking at Summerslam as “this year’s” of WrestleMania, with a source informing them that, “All resources will be tapped into.”

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 also tweeted his sources confirmed the information from WrestleVotes, adding that the hopeful main event is Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. He added that Cena’s schedule clears up in July.

Cena's schedule clears up in the beginning of July, which would allow him to return to #WWE in time for the return of fans. I believe it was @AndrewZarian who first mentioned this possibility a few weeks ago. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 9, 2021

Summerslam takes place August 21 on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere. It will take place from Las Vegas at Reliant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

