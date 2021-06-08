Lio Rush announces his retirement from professional wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In a post on his Instagram account Tuesday evening, Lio Rush announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

The Man of the Hour cited an injury he suffered at AEW’s Double or Nothing as the catalyst for the decision due to it being more significant than he originally thought and therefore impacting his everyday life.

“Got the news that I’d be taking some time off due to this injury. Me thinking it would only affect my wrestling obligations, I still tried to go about my days as I knew them. I realized just how much this would affect my everyday life. For anyone that knows me, you know that I work endlessly for me and my family. It became more and more frustrating every day finding little things that I could no longer do. Like simply putting on a shirt and a much harder fact to deal with, not being able to pick up my newborn son.”

I’m retiring from Pro Wrestling 🙏🏽. It’s been a crazy ride, but it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy. Thank you @AEW @AEWonTNT @njpwglobal for everything. Full story – https://t.co/SkpCOhT7Bt pic.twitter.com/17jvjMeXSI — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) June 9, 2021

Since being released from his WWE contract in 2020, Rush has worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling, MLW, and a host of independent promotions including GCW. In WWE, Rush became the Cruiserweight Champion in 2019 and had a brief stint on the main roster as the manager for Bobby Lashley. Most recently, Rush appeared at Double or Nothing as the special Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royale.

In the announcement, Rush said he would finish out his NJPW contract when he’s able to return to the ring.

CATCH-UP: AEW Dynamite losing sizable percentage of viewers last two Fridays, but rebounding with delayed viewership over weekend – demo data and key metrics