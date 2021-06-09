SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that some within the WWE felt Aleister Black was prematurely cut and are pushing to re-sign him to the company.

He added that the feeling of everyone is, Black was “cut too soon” and fell victim to broken promises coupled with start/stop pushes “more than anything he did of his own accord.” Johnson also noted how Black discussed a pitch for him to assist The Undertaker in the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 when he was Renee Paquette’s podcast.

Johnson added on the push to re-sign Black, “Whether anything comes of this or not remains to be seen.”

Black was released last week along with Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, Lana, and Santana Garrett.

