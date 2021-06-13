FREE PODCAST 6/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (6-14-16) Keller & Powell talk Raw analysis, MITB predictions, Seth-Rollins, Styles-Cena, TNA Slammiversary, Roster Split, more with live callers and emails (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (6-14-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They talk about the previous night’s Raw with a focus on the Ambrose Asylum reunion of The Shield and the A.J. Styles-John Cena contract signing, plus TNA Slammiversary and TNA’s financial difficulties, MITB predictions, some Roster Split conjecture, and more.

