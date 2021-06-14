6/14 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on The New Day vs. RK-Bro, McIntyre vs. Styles, Eva Marie’s return, final Hell in a Cell build, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 14, 2021

TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

(Hazelwood’s Take: So, for the time being, I’ll also be writing the alt-perspective report for Smackdown on Friday nights. If you enjoy my Raw reports, I hope you’ll like my Smackdown reports as well.)

-They began with Alexa Bliss swinging and laughing in her playground set in the back as she welcomed viewers. She said she received a lot of “strongly worded complaints” after what happened with Lily last week. They spliced in some footage from last week. Bliss said she only had good intentions when she invited Shayna Baszler to “Alexa’s Playground” last week, but things got out of hand. They played footage of the end of last week’s show, complete with Baszler’s scream.

Bliss then said in light of her naughtiness and WWE going back on the road soon, she put Lily in “time out.” She said that doesn’t mean Baszler didn’t get what she deserved, but Nia Jax appeared. She told Bliss to cut the crap and that Baszler would see Bliss at Hell in a Cell. Bliss cackled. Jax said what happened to Bliss? She said she knows the real her, her old friend, and to stay out of her career. Bliss said they were never friends. Jax said she needs to smack some sense into her, so she demanded a match tonight.

Bliss said she didn’t want to hurt anyone, she really didn’t, while fake crying, asking Jax to forgive her. She then started laughing, said, “Just kidding!” and accepted Jax’s match demand.

-Jimmy Smith & Corey Graves welcomed viewers, then hyped Drew McIntyre vs. A.J. Styles for tonight. Graves hyped Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a non-title match as well. Byron Saxton then hyped RK-Bro vs. The New Day.

-Nikki Cross made her entrance as Smith said she’s had three big victories in three weeks. Graves agreed, saying she’s surpassed all expectations. Smith said while she’s survived, can she win tonight? They showed clips of Cross surviving against Ripley and Charlotte Flair, then winning last week’s tag match thanks to the two imploding.

Flair was in Gorilla as Sarah Schreiber asked why it was so important for Flair to demand this match. Flair said you mean why am I not focused on my opponent Sunday? She said it’s fine, Ripley doesn’t have the maturity to be Women’s Champion. She said she needs her loss, her match stricken from the record and show Ripley that this is her division. She made her entrance. Saxton hyped the Ripley vs. Flair match for Sunday. The ref lowered the rope for Flair. Graves equated this match to a “trap game” in football.

(1) NIKKI CROSS vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR

They began with a lockup followed by a Flair knee to the gut and slamming Cross to the mat head first. Ripley’s music hit right after as she sauntered down, looking all too pleased. Cross rolled Flair up on the distraction for a two-count. Flair sent Cross to the floor, then taunted Ripley. She tossed Cross into the ringside barrier, then pantomimed having the title around her waist to Ripley. She kicked Cross in the face, then rolled her back in the ring. They cut to break. [c]

They returned with Flair in control, slamming Cross into the mat face-first before wrenching her into a rear chinlock. Cross fought to her feet, but Flair just slammed her back down. They showed Ripley sitting at ringside. Cross slipped out of an exploder, then hit a tilt-a-whirl into a La Magistral cradle for a two-count. Flair then immediately hit a big boot to floor Cross.

She shoved Cross’ neck into the second rope, using every second of the ref’s count. She toyed with Cross, mushing her face and taunting her, then hit a chop across Cross’ head as Cross tried to fight back, then three more chops to the chest.

Flair rushed Cross in the corner, who tried a sunset flip counter. Flair held onto the ropes and stomped away at Cross. She lifted Cross into a seated position on the top rope, taunted Ripley, then chopped Cross. As she climbed, Cross fought back with punches, then hit a second-rope tornado DDT, but Flair rolled outside. Cross went to the apron for a cross body, but Flair caught her, taunted Ripley again, and hit a fallaway slam at the ref’s count of five. She taunted Ripley some more and was counted out.

WINNER: Nikki Cross at 7:55 (countout)

-After the match, Flair hit a running big boot to Cross on the outside. She rolled Cross back in the ring and hit a few mounted elbow shots to the face. As she went for the Figure Eight, Ripley entered and instead hit Riptide to Flair. Ripley lifted the title while standing over Flair, then left.

-Smith then shifted to highlights of last week’s Riddle vs. Kofi Kingston match where Riddle tried being too cute with his Orton mannerisms and lost. They cut to the back with Riddle telling Jeff Hardy he felt bad for letting Orton down. He asked Hardy advice to be more successful as a “tag team legend.” Hardy said continuity and trust are key, and when there’s no trust, the team’s doomed. He told Riddle to trust Orton. He then said he has a match with John Morrison and opened his eyes. Riddle said, “Whoa! You have four eyes!” in reference to Hardy’s face paint.

Riddle rambled, Hardy disappeared, then Orton appeared. Riddle apologized. Orton said do him a favor: don’t try to be me, try to be, “Riddle…whatever that means.” Riddle asked if that means if Orton likes him; Orton said no. He left.

-Morrison made his entrance with The Miz still in the wheelchair. Morrison did his slowmo pose, but forgot to bring The Miz with him. He went back to roll him down the ramp as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I guess this is how you give Cross a victory without actually having Ripley or Flair take the fall, but it still just makes Ripley and Flair look incompetent and Cross way too happy to be this lucky.)

-They returned hyping this Sunday’s pay-per-view and the sponsors for the event with Morrison waiting in the ring. Smith then welcomed The Miz to commentary, saying his knee might not work, but his mouth always works. Hardy then made his entrance, doing his usual. Saxton said it’s been more than a decade wince they’ve competed in a singles match in WWE.

(2) JOHN MORRISON (w/The Miz) vs. JEFF HARDY

As Hardy was posing on the rope, Morrison sprayed him with the Drip Stick and attacked him briefly before the ref called for the bell. Hardy took the advantage with some strikes, but as he went to do his elevated corner dropkick, Morrison kicked him off, then did a spinning capoeira lariat maneuver for a two-count. Cedric Alexander’s music hit as he decided to watch from ringside.

Morrison did some more moves with flips to accentuate his athleticism, but was caught in a pin as he tried for a monkey flip. Hardy then kicked Morrison to the mat, threw his towel at The Miz, and hit Whisper in the Wind on Morrison (credit to the latter for catching Hardy). Hardy rolled to the apron, but Morrison countered a suplex attempt by hitting a TKO across the top rope, putting Hardy back in the ring. Morrison hit Starship Pain for the victory.

WINNER: John Morrison at 2:45 (Starship Pain)

-After the match, Alexander had a mic and yelled for Hardy, saying he was sorry for disrespecting him. He said he looked up to Hardy. He then yelled that he went back and saw how Hardy showed him up and taunted him, and now the only thing he’s sorry for is sending Hardy’s disrespectful ass to the retirement home. Hardy said he would retire if Alexander could beat him right now. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: So Alexander’s losing again, huh?)

(3) JEFF HARDY vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER – Hardy will retire if he loses

They returned and the match began. Hardy immediately sent Alexander outside, and Graves said Hardy’s thinking with his heart. When Hardy tried reentering, Alexander hit a Dragon Screw in the ropes and scored a two-count. He then locked in a half crab to the left leg, then stomped away at the knee. Smith said Hardy demanded the match while holding his ribs from his previous match.

Hardy hit a sitdown jawbreaker, then sidestepped Alexander, who ran face-first into a turnbuckle. Hardy then his his elevated corner dropkick to a seated Alexander for a two-count. Alexander countered Twist of Fate into a Michinoku Driver for a two-count. A frustrated Alexander tried hitting a Swanton, but Hardy moved. Hardy tried Twist of Fate again, but Alexander countered. He missed the Neuralizer, then fell to the Twist of Fate. Hardy climbed and hit the Swanton. He taunted Alexander after the match like last week.

WINNER: Jeff Hardy at 2:49 (Swanton Bomb)

-After the match, Smith shifted to a video of the rivalry between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. They showed McIntyre defeating Kingston to become #1 contender from a few weeks ago and the contract signing that saw the stipulations set. They showed the Hell in a Cell match graphic for this Sunday.

-Naomi made her entrance next for her scheduled match against the returning Eva Marie. Graves mentioned Naomi trending all day since the match was announced, though he failed to mention why Naomi was trending, as they cut to break. [c]

-They returned with some headlines about their 25-city return to touring. Naomi was dancing in the ring as they cut back. Graves was too excited. Marie’s music hit as she entered with Piper Niven. Niven immediately entered the ring. Naomi and the re

(4) NAOMI vs. PIPER NIVEN (w/Eva Marie)

Niven yelled for the ref to ring the bell, and he complied. She just shoulder tackled Naomi, then took some shots like it was nothing. She dropped Naomi after catching her, then hit a senton. She hit a running splash off of the ropes to a seated Naomi. Marie looked on pleased. Niven then lifted Naomi and her version of the Michinoku Driver for the victory. After the match, Marie took the mic and announced herself as the winner as Niven hugged her and congratulated her. They still haven’t named Niven. Marie just looked on pleased, waved at the announcers, and blew them a kiss.

WINNER: Piper Niven at 1:03 (Michinoku Driver)

-They showed an “earlier today” video with Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke in a photo shoot when a lot of noise was distracting them. The Women’s Tag Team Champion were training in a ring as the former asked them to keep it down. Natalya said it’s obvious they care more about how they look than their in-ring skills. Brooke asked what do they mean? Tamina said if they put in half as much time into wrestling as they do their photo shoots, they would have already been champion. Brooke said they won two weeks ago.

They argued some more, with Natalya saying it’s obvious neither of them got into WWE through their skills (implying it was about their looks), to which Rose quickly responded, “If it wasn’t for your last names, those doors would have been shut.” Natalya invited them into the ring, they scrapped, then were separated by WWE officials.

-The New Day made their entrance as they cut to break. [c]

-They returned with McIntyre being approached by Kevin Patrick, who asked about his matches with Lashley and Styles. McIntyre said we’re going to now call him “Trashley.” He said Styles is one of the best, but he’s facing a man who’s ready to walk right into hell. He said for Hell in a Cell, you need a brilliant strategy, and Scots are known for their strategy. He brought up William Wallace, his claymore the size of the Isle of Man, and made a phallic joke about Wallace’s intelligence. He kept calling Wallace “Big Willy.” He said he wasn’t going to reveal his strategy, then told Patrick to bugger off.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. RK-BRO (Randy Orton & Riddle)

RK-Bro made their entrance, with Riddle trying to ride as slowly as Orton was walking. They showed Orton RKOing The New Day after an eight-man tag match last month. RK-Bro finally entered the ring. Orton posed on the ropes, Riddle posed in the ring, doing the “vintage” Orton pose. Riddle held up their shirt.

Woods and Riddle began the match with a lockup, then Riddle somehow had his double-leg blocked with a sprawl. He instead took Woods’ back and applied a rear naked choke, but Woods rammed him into their corner and tagged in Kingston. They hit a double team for a two-count, then Kingston tagged in Woods, who then tagged in Kingston, each time attacking the left arm, Kingston with a double stomp off of the top rope.

Woods tagged back in, attacked the arm, then ate some strikes holding onto an arm wringer. However, he hit an arm drag only for Woods to grab a single leg to tag in Orton. Woods quickly escaped and reset as he and Orton paced around the ring. Orton cinched in a side headlock, then took Woods down while maintaining his hold. Woods fought to his feet and turned it into a side headlock of his own briefly before being pushed into the ropes, then holding onto to them to allow Kingston to tag in, then Kingston hit a springboard crossbody for a two-count.

Orton fought back with a European uppercut, but ate a second-rope dropkick as he tried to whip Kingston into the corner. Orton slid outside, and Riddle entered to attack, but Woods cut him off with a slam. Riddle slid out, and The New Day acted like they were going to do topes only to pull the okey doke and taunt RK-Bro as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Riddle and Woods pounding away at each other, then both hitting running shots against each other as the other hit the ropes, culminating with Riddle hitting a lifting knee and a fisherman’s buster for a two-count. Orton tagged in, then Riddle hit an assisted Floating Bro off of Orton’s cupped hands, used as a foothold, for a two-count.

Orton grabbed the left arm for a lock. then wrenched on it hard, bringing Woods to the mat. He wrenched on the arm a few more times, tagged in Riddle, and held Woods for Riddle to land a chest kick before rubbing his leg against the side of Woods’ face. Riddle hit a Broton, then mounted Woods’ back, landed some elbows to the back of the neck, then rolled for an armbar attempt. Woods kept fighting, then rolled Riddle into a cover, but Riddle held on and tagged in Orton, who came in and stomped on Woods’ face several times.

Orton grabbed a rear chinlock, wrenching on Woods’ neck. Woods fought to his feet, hit a few body shots, then slipped out of a bodyslam and tagged in Kingston. He hit a springboard head chop to Orton, took out Riddle, then landed a leaping clothesline to Orton. He followed with the Boom Drop, then set for Trouble in Paradise. He was distracted by Riddle, but attempted the move anyway. Orton ducked, then tagged in Riddle.

Riddle hit a series of chest kicks, two running forearms in the corner, an exploder, running PK, and Final Flash. He climbed for the Floating Bro and hit. Orton took out Woods trying to make the save, but Kinston kicked out just before three. They cut to break. [c]

They returned with Riddle knocking Woods off of the top rope, but Woods hit the top rope, crotching Riddle on the top. Woods climbed to the second rope, then the third as Kingston tagged in. Woods hit a superplex, then a frogsplash by Kingston with a pin broken up by Orton. Orton sent Woods to the apron, but was tossed out when he tried the same with Kingston.

Riddle suddenly hit an inside cradle for a two, then hit an overhead kick. Woods tagged in Kingston off of the impact and tried hitting his springboard DDT only to be caught by Riddle into a Northern Lights for a two-count. Orton tagged in and they hit a powerbomb The Shield style (sans a third person) for a two-count.

Orton then set for his apron DDT, but Kingston held onto Woods. This caused Orton to fling into the top rope with his neck. He tagged in Riddle, who went for a spider German suplex, but Woods slid out and put him in an electric chair. Kingston tagged in, climbed to the top, and hit a stomp on a seated Riddle in a doomsday scenario for a two-count. Kingston tagged in Woods looking for Midnight Hour, but Riddle slipped out and kicked a leaping Kingston across the midsection, sending him outside.

Riddle lifted Woods into a fireman’s carry, tagged in Orton, was sent out by Woods, then Woods countered a RKO into a rollup for a two-count. Woods went for Honor Roll, but Orton turned it into an RKO for the victory. After the match, Riddle grabbed Orton’s arm and raised it, surprising Orton. Riddle posed, but Orton left the ring. They showed replays.

WINNER: RK-Bro at 21:42 (RKO)

-Smith then shifted to recapping the Flair-Ripley-Cross saga, showing replays of Flair’s countout loss earlier in the evening. They showed Ripley in the back as Schreiber approached. Ripley said tonight was just another example of why Flair is delusional and how Flair can’t control herself when Ripley’s around. She said instead of focusing on their match, Flair was focused on her bruised ego. Ripley said she’s going to send Flair packing to the back of the line after she retains, then told Schreiber to get out of her face because she needed to focus on her match with Asuka. Asuka’s music then hit as she made her entrance. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The New Day keep going between singles matches and tag matches, but find me better matches over the past month on Raw than their matches. It’ll be difficult, that’s for sure. Tonight’s match was just another example, and it probably helps that the team they’re facing has such great chemistry with them. Give us more matches like this on Raw, please.)

(6) RHEA RIPLEY (c) vs. ASUKA – Non-title match

They returned with Asuka dancing away in the ring, then Ripley’s music hit. Ripley took a long time to enter the ring. They began by slowly circling each other, then locking up with Asuka grabbing a side headlock. Ripley threw her into a corner, but Asuka leaped out and taunted Ripley. Asuka came off the ropes, Ripley hit a leapfrog, but Asuka hit a pinning combo only for Ripley to counter into her own.

Ripley then tossed Asuka by the head, but got caught with strikes rushing Asuka. Asuka hit a running clothesline, but Ripley just stood there. Asuka shoved Ripley, but Ripley headbutted her in response. Asuka countered an Irish whip into an octopus, but Ripley powered her into a fireman’s carry. Asuka turned that into a rear naked choke, but Ripley just slammed herself onto the mat, flattening Asuka between her, for a two-count.

Ripley hit a short-arm clothesline, held on, hit another, ducked an Asuka clothesline, but was then caught by Asuka strikes. Ripley planted on an Irish whip attempt, sent Asuka into a corner with her own, but then missed a dropkick in the corner. Asuka was on the apron, avoiding some Ripley strikes, but Ripley got her in an electric chair and slammed her face-first into the barricade as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Ripley holding Asuka in a body scissors, but Asuka reversed out and hit a dropkick to Ripley. She then rushed at Ripley in the corner, but Ripley hit a push kick that sent Asuka across the ring. She lifted Asuka into a different top turnbuckle, then climbed to the second rope for a superplex. Asuka shoved Ripley off, then hit a missile dropkick.

Both women began making it to their feet at four, beating on each other along the way. Asuka hit her lifting knee to Ripley, then exploded out of a corner with a clothesline for a two-count. She hit a running hip attack to a seated Ripley for a two-count, then immediately went for a German suplex. Ripley countered into a Northern Lights with a bridge for a two-count.

Asuka hit a spinning backfist and then the German, followed by a semi-Shining Wizard for a two-count. She kicked Ripley in the chest twice, but Ripley caught the third. They had some miscommunication, but recovered. Asuka went for a wheelbarrow pin, but Ripley turned it into the Prism Trap. Asuka rolled out, slamming Ripley into the mat, then went for the Asuka Lock. Ripley fought out, avoided an Asuka backfist, and turned that into Riptide for the victory.

After the match, Flair, wearing a nice fit, attacked Ripley. As the ref tried to hold Ripley off, Flair hit a running haymaker. They kept at it, then the ref called for more help and a host of officials came down to break it up, not having much luck. Flair even gave Adam Pearce a couple of elbows to his chest. She was irate and was being held back as Ripley laughed from the ring.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley at 11:05 (Riptide)

-They showed M.V.P. & Lashley in the back with his host of women as Patrick approached asking why McIntyre is facing Styles tonight. M.V.P. asked why he’s so disrespectful always coming in without knocking. M.V.P. said Lashley isn’t dressed because he’s the champ and that’s one of the perks. He said some things about tonight’s match not being the champ’s business, but Lashley looked perturbed. He stood and grabbed the mic and said McIntyre’s going to never wish he got in the ring with Lashley. He said just like Wallace, the same thing is going to happen to McIntyre: guilty of a capital offense, going for the WWE Championship, so he’s going to “publicly execute” him and “put his head on a stake.”

-“Alexa’s Playground” music played as she made her way to the ring. She didn’t smile, but rather looked like she was in kind of a trance and tilted her head sideways a few times. She entered and sat on the second rope with her upper body outside, swinging on it. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That was a good old fashioned pull apart brawl that actually got me more excited for their match. Flair did strike Pearce, the second time in recent memory she’s struck an official, so let’s see how that plays out.)

-They returned with a video recap of the Ripley-Flair scrap, even with Bliss’ music still in the background before going to the replay. They cut back to Bliss still on the second rope as they hyped her match Sunday with Baszler. Jax’s music hit as she made her entrance.

[HOUR THREE]

(7) ALEXA BLISS vs. NIA JAX

Jax looked perturbed as she entered the ring. The match began with Bliss hitting quick kicks, then trying for a rear naked choke. Jax threw her off, then Bliss started crawling like she was in The Ring or something. Jax went to kick Bliss in the corner, but Bliss sidestepped and started attacking the leg. She kept at it, but Jax ran her over coming off of the ropes. She lifted Bliss, yelled at her, then gave her a biel.

She rushed and hit a hip attack to a seated Bliss in the corner, then hit a safe standing powerslam where she really guided Bliss down for a two-count. She applied her seated Cobra Clutch, but Bliss fought back with face shots over her head. However, Jax clotheslined her. She missed a legdrop as Bliss moved, then Bliss tried for her DDT only to be thrown off. Jax once again rushed and missed Bliss in the corner.

Bliss stared at Jax, who stared back, then Reginald interrupted. Bliss tried for a tornado DDT, but Jax countered. Bliss then was able to hit her DDT on the mat, then climbed to the top for Twisted Bliss. She hit, but Reginald immediately pulled her off of the cover for the DQ.

She elbowed him, then looked at him as he looked scared and tried to plead his case. Bliss tilted her head slowly to the side, then the other, with Reginald mimicking her movements. Jax stood, then Reginald suddenly shook his head like he was in a trance. Bliss looked on from the ramp and smiled.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss at 3:58 (DQ)

-They showed M.V.P. talking to The New Day in the back with Kingston asking what he wanted. M.V.P. said he was curious if Kingston thought about their discussion last week, and the only person he has to blame for his losses is the person to his left. Woods looked affronted. M.V.P. said Kingston is just wasting his career in a team with people who don’t measure up, and that in a singles match, at least if you lose, it’s all on you. He said Kingston wasn’t even pinned tonight and was still the loser. Kingston asked what the endgame is: that M.V.P.’s right, that he agrees with M.V.P.? He said that will never happen and reiterated that he’s been successful because of his friends and brothers, “So move on, bro.” M.V.P. then wished luck to Kingston for his match on Sunday, then said oh right, you don’t have a match on Sunday and walked away.

Elias made his entrance, slowly for his match with Jaxson Ryker. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Again, M.V.P. and Kingston stole the show with a few minutes backstage. I’m very, very curious to see the eventual outcome of this angle, and hopefully, it means a more serious and singles-focused Kingston.)

(8) ELIAS vs. JAXSON RYKER

They returned with Elias waiting in the ring, then Ryker had some terrible music hit. They showed a pre-recorded promo with Ryker saying Elias has always wanted to walk alone and that’s OK. He said he wasn’t holding Elias back, Elias was holding him back. The cameras zoomed in on his eyes.

Elias immediately hit a running knee lift, then chops and strikes before hitting a running back elbow. He punched Ryker, kneed him in the gut, then rammed him into the corner. He chopped Ryker, but Ryker exploded out of the corner and floored Elias. He then hit a kitchen sink knee strike to Elias, then hit some chest strikes in the corner. Elias tried fighting out with his own chops, but then hit a kick and chops. However, Ryker hit a big spinebuster and tossed Elias over the top rope.

Ryker followed, then lifted Elias and rammed him spine-first into the ring post. He entered the ring, but Elias decided to take another countout after doing so last week (and the second time on tonight’s show). Graves said Elias simply had enough.

WINNER: Jaxson Ryker at 2:30 (countout)

-Smith said this Sunday, there will be nowhere to run or hide like Elias with Hell in a Cell. They then shifted to one of those hype videos on the structure, showing a lot highlights along the way. McIntyre’s music then hit for his match with Styles. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with McIntyre waiting in the ring as they hyped his match with Lashley this Sunday. They then ran through some matches on the card, including Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Ripley vs. Flair, Bliss vs. Baszler, and Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio. Lashley’s music then hit, not Styles’, which caused McIntyre to roll his eyes. There were nice couches set up on the ramp like a V.I.P. Lounge (see what I did there) as the All Mighty crew entered and took seats. Lashley placed the WWE Championship on a table directly facing McIntyre; nicely done. Styles then entered, receiving cheers from those on the ramp. Some of the women waved at Omos, who looked interested yet confused. He held a hand, but then was yelled at by Styles to join him at ringside.

(9) DREW MCINTYRE vs. A.J. STYLES (w/Omos)

They began with a lockup, but quickly broke. Styles rammed McIntyre into the corner, but had his whip attempt countered. Styles did get an elbow up, then reversed position and hit a few chops to McIntyre. McIntyre caught one, then threw Styles into a corner and floored him with one chop. He then hit a huge backbody drop to Styles, eliciting a grin from McIntyre, though Smith was quick to point out McIntyre was not underestimating Styles. Styles fought back with a flurry of strikes, but McIntyre turned a backslide attempt into Future Shock.

Instead of a cover, he stood, gave Lashley the proverbial middle finger, then saw Omos drag Styles out of the ring. Lashley rose to the apron, but then The Viking Raiders music hit as they came to the ring to support McIntyre. They cut to break. [c]

They returned with McIntyre stomping away at Styles in the corner, but Styles fought back with body shots. McIntyre then whipped Styles hard to the corner, flooring him. McIntyre then hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a two-count. The Viking Raiders and M.V.P. & Lashley were at ringside.

McIntyre looked for a vertical suplex, but Styles hit a knee to the head and slipped out. He hit a few strikes, whipped McIntyre across, but McIntyre held on and then floored Styles. Styles responded with a double throat chop, then hung McIntyre on the top rope, causing him to tumble to the floor near Lashley. Styles followed, then rammed McIntyre head-first into the ring post.

Styles rolled back in, then met McIntyre as the latter reached the apron. Styles looked for a suplex back into the ring, but McIntyre blocked, then hung Styles on the rope neck-first. McIntyre entered the ring and sent Styles into a corner, but Styles floored him by sticking up both legs and striking a rushing McIntyre. Styles cinched in a modified neck crank.

McIntyre fought out with punches and a chop, but Styles looked for a sleeper that became a rear chinlock. McIntyre fought out of it with a seated jawbreaker. Styles responded with a Pele kick, but McIntyre floored him with a vicious clothesline. Both men were slow to recover, with McIntyre gaining the advantage with a series of clotheslines and a deadlift vertical suplex for a two-count.

McIntyre hit a Michinoku Driver for a two-count, then lifted Styles for a superplex. Styles slipped out, took out McIntyre’s leg causing him to hit the top turnbuckle face-first, then hit an ushigoroshi for a two-count. Good match thus far. Styles set for the Styles Clash, but McIntyre sent him to the outside.

McIntyre followed, rolled Styles back in, then caught Lashley with a stiff jab as the latter tried attacking. He sent Lashley into the barricade, climbed the top rope, then hit a flying clothesline. Lashley attacked, causing a DQ, then The Viking Raiders attacked Lashley and sent him outside. McIntyre followed and hit an overhead belly-to-belly on the outside as they cut to break. Cue Teddy Long! [c]