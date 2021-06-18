Cody & Brandi Rhodes announce birth of daughter on Instagram

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Earlier today, Cody Rhodes posted to his Instagram account that Brandi Rhodes gave birth to their first child, Liberty Iris Runnels. He added that both mother and daughter are doing fine.

The birth of Liberty Runnels comes a few days after the birth of the daughter of Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette, Nora.

Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- https://t.co/YC3k4fqOwN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 15, 2021

PWTorch sends its congratulations and well wishes to both happy couples and their newborns.