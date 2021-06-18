News Ticker

Cody & Brandi Rhodes announce birth of daughter on Instagram

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

June 18, 2021

Eden Stiles/Brandi Rhodes (photo credit WWE/BeingBrandiRunnels.com)
Earlier today, Cody Rhodes posted to his Instagram account that Brandi Rhodes gave birth to their first child, Liberty Iris Runnels. He added that both mother and daughter are doing fine.

The birth of Liberty Runnels comes a few days after the birth of the daughter of Jon Moxley & Renee Paquette, Nora.

PWTorch sends its congratulations and well wishes to both happy couples and their newborns.

