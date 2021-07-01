Beyond Wrestling announces Americanrana 21, details on how to get tickets

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyond Wrestling has announced that one of the biggest annual independent wrestling events, Americanrana, is returning in 2021.
Beyond Wrestling announced that Americanrana 21: Take Me to Heaven will take place on Aug. 22 at The White Eagle in Worcester, Mass. The show will be available to watch with a subscription to IWTV.
Beyond Wrestling has announced that subscribers to their mailing list will get first crack at tickets to Americanrana 21. You can sign up for their mailing list.
Leave a Reply