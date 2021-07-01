News Ticker

Beyond Wrestling announces Americanrana 21, details on how to get tickets

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

July 1, 2021

After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyond Wrestling has announced that one of the biggest annual independent wrestling events, Americanrana, is returning in 2021.

Beyond Wrestling announced that Americanrana 21: Take Me to Heaven will take place on Aug. 22 at The White Eagle in Worcester, Mass. The show will be available to watch with a subscription to IWTV.

Beyond Wrestling has announced that subscribers to their mailing list will get first crack at tickets to Americanrana 21. You can sign up for their mailing list.

