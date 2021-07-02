FREE PODCAST 7/1 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Cole not being called up yet, WWE roster cuts, Omega vs. Jungle Boy, reviews of AEW, Raw, SD, NXT (172 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They begin with a thorough review of AEW Dynamite from Saturday night headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, then a review of last night’s AEW Dynamite, followed by reviews of Smackdown, Raw, and NXT. In there is a discussion on Adam Cole not getting called up four years after signing with WWE, plus reaction to the roster cuts.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO