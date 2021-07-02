News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/1 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Cole not being called up yet, WWE roster cuts, Omega vs. Jungle Boy, reviews of AEW, Raw, SD, NXT (172 min)

July 2, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They begin with a thorough review of AEW Dynamite from Saturday night headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, then a review of last night’s AEW Dynamite, followed by reviews of Smackdown, Raw, and NXT. In there is a discussion on Adam Cole not getting called up four years after signing with WWE, plus reaction to the roster cuts.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021