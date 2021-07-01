New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Jon Moxley

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

Fite TV will carry the Aug. 14 Resurgence event on PPV with English commentary.

JULY NJPW EVENTS

Kizuna Road, July 2 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live and free on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Yuji Nagata & Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi & Douki

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Minoru Suzuki vs. Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo & Jado

Shingo Takagi vs. Yuya Uemura

Kota Ibushi vs. Yota Tsuji

New Japan Strong: Fireworks Frenzy, July 2 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

Fred Rosser vs. Bateman

Lio Rush vs. Adrian Quest

Jordan Clearwater vs. Hikuleo

New Japan Strong: Road To Tag Team Turbulence, July 9 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

No card announced

Summer Struggle in Sapporo, July 10 – Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship match

Summer Struggle in Sapporo, July 11 – Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) vs. L.I.J. (Tetsuya Naito & Sanada) – IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Summer Struggle Tour, July 13 (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card or location announced

Summer Struggle Tour, July 14 – Nices Arena (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong: Tag Team Turbulence Tournament, July 16 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

Tag Team Turbulence First Round matches:

Good Brothers vs. T.J.P. & Clark Connors

Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

Violence Unlimited vs. Team Filthy

Summer Struggle Tour, July 17 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle Tour, July 19 – Ryugasaki City General Gymnasium (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle in Osaka, July 22 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong: Tag Team Turbulence , July 23 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

Tag Team Turbulence Tournament Semi-final round matches will take place

Summer Struggle in Osaka, July 23 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle in Nagoya, July 24 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Wrestle Grand Slam Tokyo Dome PPV, July 25 – Tokyo Dome (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English commentary)

IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi

Summer Struggle Tour, July 27 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong: Tag Team Turbulence, July 30 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo Taped at the L.A. Dojo Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

Tag Team Turbulence Tournament Finals will take place

Summer Struggle Tour, July 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

Summer Struggle Tour, July 31 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

AUGUST NJPW EVENTS

Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 1 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, Aug. 6 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

No card announced

New Japan Strong, Aug. 13 – Taped at the L.A. Dojo (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)

No Card announced

Resurgence PPV, Aug. 14 – The Torch at L.A. Coliseum (Airs live on PPV on Fite.TV and also on NJPW World with Japanese commentary)

NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs. David Finlay

Talent announced for this event includes IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, Strong Openweight Champion ‘Tom Lawlor, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), Juice Robinson, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, T.J.P, and J.R. Kratos.

NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021 tapings, Aug. 16 – Thunder Studio (Live TV taping)

Talent announced includes Never Openweight Champion Jay White, Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Hikuleo

September NJPW Events

Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 4 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)

No card announced

Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 5 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)

No card announced