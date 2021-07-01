News Ticker

“The Patriot” Del Wilkes dies at the age of 59

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 1, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Del Wilkes
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Del Wilkes, also known as The Patriot, died of a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 59 years old. The news was first reported by The Charleston Post and Courier.

Throughout his career, Wilkes wrestled for the WWE, WCW, AWA, and other organizations. He was a two-time WCW Tag Team Champion and a tag team champion in the AWA as well.

According to Wrestling Inc, Wilkes leaves behind his wife, Cathy, whom he was married to for over 40 years.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021