“The Patriot” Del Wilkes dies at the age of 59

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Del Wilkes, also known as The Patriot, died of a massive heart attack on Thursday. He was 59 years old. The news was first reported by The Charleston Post and Courier.

Throughout his career, Wilkes wrestled for the WWE, WCW, AWA, and other organizations. He was a two-time WCW Tag Team Champion and a tag team champion in the AWA as well.

According to Wrestling Inc, Wilkes leaves behind his wife, Cathy, whom he was married to for over 40 years.