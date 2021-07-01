Jay White set to defend NEVER Openweight Championship vs. David Finlay at Resurgence PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan announced their first big match for the upcoming Resurgence PPV in August at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum on Aug. 14. This show will mark the first time NJPW has held a live event in the U.S. since Feb. of 2020.

Jay White will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against David Finlay. White challenged Finlay to a match after beating Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Never Openweight Championship at Wrestling Dontaku on May 3.

Finlay knocked White out of the NJPW Cup by beating him in the semi-final round on March 18 in what was a shocking upset. Since losing to Finlay, White has promised to get revenge and he will get his chance in this match for the first time.