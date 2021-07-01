THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 7/1: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling heading into Slammiversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestlers of the Week: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

Wrestler of the Week goes to Grace and Ellering for their promo segment on last week’s Impact. Both wrestlers are best known for their in-ring action, but they really delivered in this talking segment, which saw Ellering try to plead with Grace to continue teaming. Grace continued her heel turn and got angry at Ellering for bringing up Tenille Dashwood. Jazz even made a surprise appearance to add a nice touch to this home run of a segment.

Match of the Week: Joe Doering & Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards & Satoshi Kojima

The main event of last week’s Impact TV show featured Violent By Design members Joe Doering and Deaner successfully defending the belts against Eddie Edwards and Satoshi Kojima. The hard-hitting match went about twenty-four minutes and ended with Doering getting the pin on Eddie after his Revolution Bomb. The match was all action throughout and really picked up at the end for an exciting finish. VBD has had a good reign as champions so far and has been a pleasant surprise.

Impact TV Results (6/24/21):

-Rosemary beat Kiera Hogan

-Deonna Purrazzo beat Susan

-Rohit Raju & Shera beat Trey Miguel & Petey Williams

-Jake Something beat Sam Beale

-Joe Doering & Deaner beat Eddie Edwards & Satoshi Kojima

In the News:

Tickets went on sale today for the next set of Impact TV tapings. The tapings will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville (the home of the pandemic episodes of Impact) and will have limited seating. Four sessions are available. Check impactwrestling.com for more information.

Coming Up:

The road to Slammiversary continues. Impact World Champion Kenny Omega will be in action this week. Matches include:

-Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Moose, Sami Callihan, & Chris Sabin

-Eddie Edwards vs. Satoshi Kojima

-TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

-Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams

