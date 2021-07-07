NJPW Strong: Road To Tag Team Turbulence lineup announced, Impact’s Josh Alexander headlines vs. Rocky Romero

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan announced their full lineup for NJPW Strong: Road To Tag Team Turbulence for this Friday. The show will air live on New Japan’s streaming service NJPW World and is also available on Fite.TV on PPV at 10p.m. ET. The headline match is Impact Wrestling’s Josh Alexander taking on Rocky Romero.

The complete lineup for the show is as follows: