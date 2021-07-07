NJPW News: Summer Struggle in Sapporo lineups announced, pre-show KOPW 2021 Ranbo announced for Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-New Japan has announced the lineups for both nights of Summer Struggle in Sapporo on July 10 and July 11. The company had already announced the main events for both nights with El Desperado defending the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship against Taiji Ishimori on night 1 and IWGP Hvt Tag Team Champions Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. defending their titles against Tetsuya Naito & Sanada on night 2.

The complete lineups for both nights of Summer Struggle in Sapporo, which will both air live with Japanese commentary and English commentary on delay via New Japan’s streaming service NJPW World:

NJPW Summer Struggle in Sapporo: Night 1 lineup (July 10)

El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori – IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match

Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki

Kazuchika Okada & Sho vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Kenta & Yujiro Takahashi & El Phantasmo

Tomohiro Ishii & Yoh vs. Evil & Dick Togo

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

NJPW Summer Struggle in Sapporo: Night 2 lineup (July 11)

Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada – IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs. Shingo Takagi & Bushi

Kazuchika Okada & Yoh vs. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Yota Tsuji vs. KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi

Tomohiro Ishii & Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero vs. Evil & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

Sho & Yuya Uemura vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

-New Japan has announced there will be a pre-show match at Wrestle Grand Slam in The Tokyo Dome. The match will be a KOPW 2021 Ranbo. The only participant announced so far is KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion Toru Yano.