FREE PODCAST 7/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Joel Dehnel joins Greg to preview WWE MITB and Impact Slammiversary, plus live ongoing ROH Best in the World results, more (106 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to preview WWE Money in the Bank and Impact Slammiversary. They also talk about the ongoing results of ROH Best in the World. They take calls and emails on main roster prospects for LA Knight and Karrion Kross, the need for WWE training sessions before going back on the road, AEW’s violent tendencies, and more.

