New ROH World Champion crowned at Best in the World

Bandido is the new Ring of Honor World Champion.

Bandido defeated Rush in the main event of tonight’s Best in the World PPV event from Baltimore, Maryland. Rush controlled the early part of the match, but Bandido overcame to shift momentum his way. Rush aggressively attempted to rip Bandido’s mask off and was almost successful. As he did, Bandido secured a roll-up for the victory. Immediately after the match, Rush directed members of his LFI faction to attack and layout the new champion. They did and left Bandido in the middle of the ring with the ROH world title belt draped on his body.

Bandido earned the right to challenge for the championship after winning Survival of the Fittest. It was his first world championship opportunity in Ring of Honor.

The world championship wasn’t the only ROH title to change hands during the show. Dragon Lee regained the ROH World Television Championship from Tony Deppen and the team of Chris Dickinson & Homicide defeated Rhett Titus & Jonathan Gresham to become Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions.

