Welcome to Ring of Honor, Chelsea Green.

During tonight’s Best in the World PPV event, Green made her surprise debut for the company. Maria Kanellis and Lenny Leonard were on the stage and discussed the upcoming ROH Women’s Championship tournament that is scheduled for later this summer. Kanellis alluded to an open spot in the tournament bracket and said she had the perfect person to fill it. At that time, Green walked out and spoke on the microphone. She opened with “so, this is what freedom feels like,” and said that with her opportunity in ROH she would prove to herself and everyone that she is enough.

The ROH Women’s Championship tournament will start on July 31 on ROH TV. The tournament will conclude at the Death Before Dishonor event. Tonight, Green revealed that she wouldn’t be participating in the tournament due to a broken arm.

Chelsea Green is a former Impact Wrestling and WWE/NXT talent. She was released from her WWE contract in April and has been waiting out her 90 day non-compete clause since then.

