ROH announces women’s championship tournament for the summer

Ring of Honor will host a women’s championship tournament in the summer of 2021.

Maria Kanellis hit the ring during the ROH 19th Anniversary PPV event and made the announcement. She welcomed women from all over the world to enter the tournament and was then interrupted by The Allure.

After announcing the tournament, Kanellis made a match between Angelina Love and Quinn McKay for ROH television. If Love wins that match, she’ll receive a bye in the summer tournament.

