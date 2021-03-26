VIP AUDIO 3/26 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): New Japan Cup in depth, Ospreay post-match angle, Marty Scurll in NJPW, Andrade, Silver, more (59 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist and Dailycast host Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with an in-depth look at the semi-final and final New Japan 2021 Cup events. Radican and Fann talk about the matches and angles that built to Ospreay winning the tournament. They then discuss the post-match angle where Ospreay gave his girlfriend a cutter to prove to Ibushi he would do anything to win the NJPW World Championship. This leads into a discussion about Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr., and Marty Scurll’s names being brought up during the Speak Out moment on social media last summer and how New Japan is treading in dangerous waters not only with their booking, but also with their recent use of Scurll at a set of NJPW Strong tapings. The show concludes with a look at New Japan’s next event Sakura Genesis on April 4, a discussion about where free agent Andrade could end up, and news on John Silver’s shoulder injury. Download this show now!

