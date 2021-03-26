SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania this year will officially be a triple threat match.

Tonight on Smackdown, though Edge and Roman Reigns worked to stop it, Adam Pearce added Daniel Bryan to the match after Bryan advocated for the opportunity after what happened to him at Fastlane last Sunday.

Bryan will now face Edge and Roman Reigns in the main event on the second night of WrestleMania 37. Other matches on that night include Randy Orton vs. The Fiend and Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This had to be done and was expected after how WWE booked the Fastlane main event last weekend. With fans in attendance for the first time in over a year at WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see just how hot Daniel Bryan is. Tradition tells you that WWE will want the crowd sent home happy on the final night of WrestleMania and Bryan winning the WWE Universal Championship would be an avenue to achieve that. Still, that seems too early to take the belt off of Roman Reigns given how hot he is with the title as a heel.

