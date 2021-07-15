NJPW announces lineups for Summer Struggle tour, big singles matches headline events leading into Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has announced the lineups for their Summer Struggle tour events leading into Wrestle Grand Slam at Tokyo Dome on July 25.

Rocky Romero vs. ELP and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori will take place on July 17 at the Summer Struggle stop at Korakeun Hall in Tokyo. These four are set to face off on July 25 at Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome with ELP & Ishomori putting the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship on the line.

Summer Struggle in Osaka: Night 1 on July 22 will see Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi and Sanada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. wrestle in singles matches ahead of their IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship rematch at Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome.

Summer Struggle in Osaka: Night 2 will see all four men switch opponents as Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Sanada vs. Taichi headlines the card.

The last stop of the Summer Struggle tour ahead of Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome takes place on July 24 in Nagoya. Hiroshi Tanahashi, who has been feuding with Kenta on the undercards of recent events will now face him in a singles match in the main event.

The semi-main event of Summer Struggle: Nagoya will see Tomohiro Ishii vs. Evil. Evil and Ishii have been feuding since Evil and Dick Togo jumped Ishii after he had successfully defended the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship on the final night of the Kizuna Road tour on July 2.

The complete lineups for all of the Summer Struggle events are as follows:

Summer Struggle Tour, July 17 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Rocky Romero vs. ELP

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori

Sho & Yoh & Robbie Eagles vs. Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

Bushi & Sanada & Tetsuya Naito vs. Minoru Suzki & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Dick Togo & Yujiro Takahashi & Evil & Kenta

Summer Struggle Tour, July 19 – Ryugasaki City General Gymnasium (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Master Wato & Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Kota Ibushi vs. Bushi & Sanada & Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi

Yota Tsuji & Kazuchika Okada vs. Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb

Tiger Mask & Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gedo & ELP & Taiji Ishimori & Kenta

Yuya Uemura & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujio Takahashi & Evil

Sho & Yoh & Robbie Eagles vs. Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

Summer Struggle in Osaka, July 22 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

Sanada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Kota Ibushi & Master Wato

Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil & Kenta & Yujiro Takahashi

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki vs. Robbie Eagles & Sho & Yoh

Summer Struggle in Osaka, July 23 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Sanada vs. Taichi

Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Kota Ibushi & Master Wato

Kazuchika Okada & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Evil & Kenta & Yujiro Takahashi

El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori & Jado vs. Hirooki Goto & Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero

Summer Struggle in Nagoya, July 24 – Osaka Prefectural Gym (Airs live on NJPW World with live Japanese commentary, English commentary available on delay)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta

Evil vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Kota Ibushi & Master Wato

Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI & Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado

El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki vs. Robbie Eagles & Sho & Yoh