FREE PODCAST 7/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: On-site correspondents, Reigns, Cena, Balor, Edge, Rolling Loud, live callers, emails (170 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails and two on-site correspondents from Cleveland, Ohio. They discuss what happened in Cleveland in the arena when the two matches aired from Rolling Loud, the dark match where Reigns and Cena faced off in a tag match, crowd reactions, and more with on-site correspondents. They also discuss with callers and react to emails all the key angles, promos, and matches with Roman Reigns, John Cena, Finn Balor, and Edge, the intriguing relationship with Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin and what the upside could be, the continued developing chemistry with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, and more.

