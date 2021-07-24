VIP AUDIO 7/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Orndorff’s best match-ups if he were in his prime today, AEW-Impact benefits, Cena’s popularity, Hangman-Omega possibilities with Bryan in mix, more (80 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Who would be Wade and Todd’s five entrants in a gauntlet match for Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW, and Impact?

Is the increase in shared talent between AEW, Impact, ROH, and New Japan going to hurt WWE?

Will John Cena’s popularity with WWE fans this time fade quickly or hold steady?

Is WWE restricting big women’s matches in way that prevents them from getting Match of the Year consideration?

Comparing how AEW and WWE handled the end of the crowd-free pandemic-era TV shows.

Who would the 1986 version of Paul Orndorff match up well against on Raw, Smackdown, AEW, NXT, and Impact today?

Pros and cons of various paths the Hangman Page-Kenny Omega saga could take, and how Daniel Bryan could change their thinking.

Will WWE have to move Raw from Kansas City, Mo. given the new COVID breakout among unvaccinated people in that area?

How do you think the AEW commentary booth will look like in a year?

Thoughts on Excalibur as an announcer?

Why is AEW working with Impact if it gets literally nothing in return?

