New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White
IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Lance Archer
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Robbie Eagles
Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo)
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: Chaos (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii)
King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Chase Owens
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021
New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay
New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler
Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
- Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.
- Fite TV will carry the Aug. 14 Resurgence event on PPV with English commentary.
AUGUST NJPW EVENTS
New Japan Strong, Aug. 6 – Taped at Thunder Studio (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)
Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 7 – Korakeun Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)
- Super Jr. Tag League match : Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Sho & Yoh
- Super Jr. Tag League match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- Super Jr. Tag League match : Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Gedo & Dick Togo
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Tomoaki Honma vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi
- Toru Yano & Togi Makabe & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado
Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 8 – Korakeun Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)
- Superr Jr. Tag League match: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- Super Jr. Tag League match: Sho & Yoh vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask
- Super Jr. Tag League match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Gedo & Dick Togo
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Satoshi Kojima vs. Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi
- Toru Yano & Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado
Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 9 – Korakeun Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)
- Super Jr. Tag League match: Sho & Yoh vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- Super Jr. Tag League match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask
- Super Jr. Tag League match: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Gedo & Dick Togo
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii & Togi Makabe vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi
- Toru Yano & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado
Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 10 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)
- NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi
- Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Togi Makabe & Sho & Yoh vs. Evil & Gedo & Dick Togo
- Toru Yano & Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo
- Tomoaki Honma & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
New Japan Strong, Aug. 13 – Taped Thunder Studio (Debuts each week on Friday night in English and Japanese commentary on NJPW World, Also available to purchase in blocks on Fite.TV)
No Card announced
Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 14 – White Ring (No broadcast)
- Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo & Dick Togo
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Douko
- Toru Yano & Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo
- Sho & Yoh & Master Wato vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima
Resurgence PPV, Aug. 14 – The Torch at L.A. Coliseum (Airs live on PPV on Fite.TV and also on NJPW World with Japanese commentary)
- NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs. David Finlay
- Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin
- Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero & Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP & Clark Connors & Ren Narita
- Jon Moxley & X vs. Tag Team Turbulence winners Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows
Talent announced for this event includes Jon Moxley, Strong Openweight Champion ‘Tom Lawlor, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), Juice Robinson, Shota Umino, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and J.R. Kratos.
Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 15 – Fujisan Messe (No broadcast)
- Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo & Dick Togo
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Robbie Eagles vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Douki
- Toru Yano & Sho & Yoh vs. Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask
NJPW Strong: Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021 tapings, Aug. 16 – Thunder Studio (Live TV taping)
Talent announced includes Never Openweight Champion Jay White, Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Hikuleo
Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 16 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)
- Super Jr. Tag League match: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask
- Super Jr. Tag League match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Sho & Yoh
- Super Jr. Tag League match: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Gedo & Dick Togo
- Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi vs. Evil & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. & Minoru Suzuki & Douki
Summer Struggle Tour, Aug. 17 – Korakuen Hall (Airs live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary and delayed English commentary)
*Final day of Super Jr. Tag League
- Super Jr. Tag League match: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Super Jr. Tag League match: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask
- Super Jr. Tag League match: Sho & Yoh vs. Gedo & Dick Togo
- Hirooki Goto & Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & Sanada & Bushi
- Toru Yano & Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Jado
September NJPW Events
Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 4 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
- Chase Owens vs. Toru Yano – King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Championship match
Wrestle Grand Slam Met Life Dome, Sept. 5 – Met Life Stadium (Airs Live on NJPW World with live Japanese and English Commentary)
- Shingo Takagi vs. Evil – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match
- Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Sanada & Tetsuya Naito vs. Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto – Three-way IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match
- Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Championship match
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 18 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 19- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 23 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 24 – Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 26 – Kobe World Memorial Hall in Hyogo (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 29 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Sept. 30 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
October New Japan Events
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 1 – Hamamatsu Arena in Shizuoka (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 3 – Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 4 – Korakuen Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 7 – Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 8 – Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium(Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 9 – Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 12 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 13 – Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 14 – Yamagata City Sports Center (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 18 – Yokohama Budokan (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 20 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
G1 Climax 30, Oct. 21 – Budokan Hall (Airs Live on NJPW World with Japanese Commentary. English commentary TBD)
No card announced
