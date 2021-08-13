VIP AUDIO 8/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): What if Punk-AEW story didn’t leak, top couples in wrestling, should Omega be long-term champ, Horse Race names, Gable Stevenson, why Rampage on Fridays, more (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

What if it hadn’t leaked that C.M. Punk was signing with AEW? Was the leak ultimately beneficial for AEW?

Is Vince McMahon preparing to close NXT? How would it affect wrestling landscape of NXT were shut down?

Could AEW create a surge of interest by utilizing Conor McGregor the way WWE utilized Mike Tyson to get over Steve Austin, and if they did, which AEW wrestler would benefit the most?

Todd and Wade draft around two dozen wrestling couples who would have to both be features on TV, such as Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, C.M. Punk & A.J., etc.

If AEW signed Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman, would it make good sense to launch a Super Heavyweight Title?

When did WWE ratings decline really start?

Would you run with Kenny Omega as the long-term AEW World Champion at this point?

Will it be difficult to keep “Hangman” Page a hot act once he becomes champion and the chase is over?

Who might be some good recruits for NXT if they do overhaul the roster?

What are some good wrestling-related names for race horses?

Could Gable Stevenson be the next game changer in the pro wrestling business?

With all of the WWE releases, would an invasion angle work in AEW and who would you include and how would you book it?

Could Vince McMahon use his jedi mind tricks to entice Adam Cole to stay in WWE?

Revisiting Wade’s proposed trade in 1991 of Bret Hart for Van Hammer between the WWF and WCW.

What is the motivation for putting AEW Rampage on Friday nights at 10 ET instead of, say, Monday nights head-to-head with Raw?

How advantageous would it be for AEW to work with ROH, especially for their library of matches with wrestlers AEW is now signing?

Is there anything WWE does better than AEW?

Should AEW be marketing Rampage as a show with “less distraction, more action”?

Is TNT going to be upset with AEW not advertising C.M. Punk ahead of time, as reportedly was the case with Sting?

Has any wrestling promotion since 1985 thrived built around a roster of smaller wrestlers?

Is NXT UK in danger of being shut down?

Has Cody receiving unfair criticism lately?

How bad will NXT get and how will the last seven years of NXT be remembered if the changes happen that are reportedly in the works?

Will Punk come out to “Cult of Personlity”?

Will Colt Cabana and Punk be able to coexist in AEW?

