8/13 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Debut episode including Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for Impact Title, Baker vs. Velvet for Women’s Title

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

AUGUST 13, 2021

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT THE PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of the first-ever Rampage aired. Excalibur introduced the show with “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means!” He then introduced his fellow announcers, Taz, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry as they previewed tonight’s card.

(1) KENNY OMEGA (w/Don Callis) vs. CHRISTIAN CAGE — Impact Wrestling World Championship

Cage made his way to the ring to a strong reaction from the crowd. Omega, wearing all four of his championships, was out next.

Cage and Omega stared down one another as the crowd cheered them on. They locked up, with Cage getting the early upper hand, as Omega backed off. Cage synched in a headlock then took Omega down with a shoulder tackle. Cage did the Omega ‘bang’ signal then flipped him off to a good reaction. Omega landed a kick to the stomach, then a few chops to take Cage down. Omega went for an early One-winged Angel, but Cage reversed and tried for a Kill Switch, but Omega was able to duck to the outside.

Omega hit a running back elbow in the corner. After Omega went to the outside, Cage hit a dropkick through the ropes. Cage threw Omega back inside, then climbed to the top. Callis distracted him, which allowed Omega to throw him to the floor. [c]

Back from commercial break, Omega had the upper hand. Cage reversed a suplex attempt into a snap suplex, but Omega regained the advantage. Omega perched Cage on the top rope and landed a few shots. Omega went for a suplex, but Cage fought him off and hit a top rope sunset flip. Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, and the Varsity Blonds were all shown in the crowd. Cage mounted Omega in the corner and landed more than the normal 10 punches.

Cage came off the middle rope with a diving reverse elbow for a close two count. Cage attempted the Kill Switch again, but Omega hit him with a back elbow, then hit the rolling somersault into a moonsault. Cage came right back with a reverse DDT for another close count. Cage charged Omega but was met with a knee to the face, then a powerbomb. Omega came back with the V-trigger, but Cage kicked out. The crowd was into all of it.

Omega tried for the One-winged Angel, but Cage was able to get out of it. Cage hit a sunset flip, but Omega rolled through. Cage hit a spear for yet another close count, which riled the crowd even more. Omega hit a snap dragon suplex, then another. Omega called for the end as he went for the V-trigger. Cage rolled to the apron, then snapped Omega’s neck across the top rope. Cage came off the top with a frog splash for the closest two count yet.

The crowd chanted “AEW” as Callis distracted the ref from the apron. Omega low-blowed Cage, then called for the Young Bucks, who came out and slid him a chair. Omega went for his One-winged Angel finish on the chair but Cage reversed and hit the Kill Switch on the chair, then covered for the win.

WINNER: Christian Cage in 15:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Wow, what a way to start off a new era. This was such a great match from start to finish, and the crowd was hot for it all. Cage looked great, and Omega, as per usual, did as well. Not mentioned during the match notes, Jericho mentioned “WWE” when referencing Brian Hebner being the ref for this Impact Championship match. An interesting albeit unimportant comment.)

– Mark Henry was backstage with Christian Cage. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Orange Cassidy were there celebrating with him. Cage said Omega was a great champion, and although it was hard to beat him for the Impact Title, he said he knows he’ll be able to beat him at All Out.

– A feature on Fuego Del Sol aired. He spoke about tonight’s match against Miro being everything he has been working toward. He added that he belongs in AEW and that tonight, “God’s favorite champion is going to be baptized by fire.”

(2) MIRO vs. FUEGO DEL SOL — AEW TNT Championship

The announcers reminded us that if Del Sol wins, he would receive the TNT Championship as well as a contract with AEW.

Del Sol attacked Miro before the bell, hitting him with his tornado DDT. The ref called for the bell as Del Sol came off the top with another tornado DDT. Miro flew to the outside as the ref counted to ten. Miro got back in the ring just before the ten count, but Del Sol hit him with a third tornado DDT for a close two count. Del Sol went to the top, but Miro caught him and hit a Samoan Drop. Miro hit a huge thrust kick then called for Game Over. He locked it in for the fast tap out win.

WINNER: Miro in 2:30

– After the match, Miro ripped up the AEW contract Del Sol was to sign if he won. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: For a match with an obvious outcome, this was done to perfection. Del Sol looked great, hitting three of his patented tornado DDTs, but ultimately getting squashed in the end. The crowd, yet again, made this (and Del Sol) look big league in the process.)

– Fuego Del Sol was still in the ring as Sammy Guevara’s music hit. Guevara came out with Tony Kahn, who handed him something. Guevara came to the ring and told Del Sol the people love him no matter what his record is. The crowd cheered on cue. Guevara told Del Sol that he was asked to come out here to personally hand him an AEW contract, making him “All Elite.” The crowd erupted.

– A rundown of this week’s Dynamite matches aired.

– Sting and Darby Allin were shown sitting together in the rafters. A segment then aired with Allin’s recent “Best in the World” comments to preview next week’s sold-out Rampage show in Chicago.

– Mark Henry was backstage again for a split screen interview with Britt Baker and Red Velvet. He asked Velvet why she attacked Baker on Dynamite. Velvet said that was just a preview for tonight when she ruins her in her own hometown. Henry started asking Baker a question, but she cut him off, saying this was her night, in her city, with her people. You could hear the live crowd chant for Baker. [c]

(3) BRITT BAKER (w/Reba/Rebel) vs. RED VELVET — AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Velvet came out first, and Baker followed to a huge ovation. Velvet started off by synching in a headlock, but Baker went for a quick Lockjaw attempt. Baker took Velvet over, but Velvet countered into an arm lock. The crowd chanted for Baker as the two traded slaps to the face. Velvet went for a roll up but could only manage two. She followed up by focusing on Baker’s broken hand/wrist. Baker missed a charge into the corner and held her injured arm as a result. The two went back-and-forth a bit until Velvet nailed a leg lariat, then a standing moonsault. [c]

Back from the break, Baker had the advantage until Velvet nailed her with a clothesline. Velvet followed up with a few body strikes, then again nailed Baker on her injured arm. Velvet missed a pump kick, which allowed Baker to hit a swinging neck breaker. Baker rolled into a crucifix pin for a two count, then rolled into the lockjaw. Baker, however, seemed to have trouble locking it in due to her injured arm. Velvet reversed, then took off Baker’s arm brace.

Rebel distracted from the apron, which allowed Baker to roll her up from behind for a two. The ref threw Rebel out due to the interference. Velvet took advantage of the commotion by nailing Baker, then came off the top with a moonsault for a close two count. The crowd again chanted for Baker as she hit a brain buster on Velvet for a two count. Baker followed up with a curb stomp for another close two. Velvet tried putting Baker in her own version of the Lockjaw, but Baker was able to use the ropes to reverse it into her own version of the move.

Velvet hit Baker’s arm repeatedly to try and break it, but Baker was able to lock it back in for the tap out victory.

WINNER: Britt Baker in 11:00

– After the match, Baker attacked Velvet, but Kris Statlander hit the ring to make the save. Suddenly, Jamie Hayter appeared, and assisted Baker by taking out Statlander. Excalibur and the other announcers mentioned this being Hayter’s return to AEW after about two years.

(Moynahan’s Take: A solid main event, made event better by tonight’s hometown crowd, who was clearly behind Baker. I love that the women’s division was featured here, especially with it being the first-ever Rampage. It was nice seeing a show-closing angle with Baker, Hayter, Statlander, and Velvet being featured.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Well, sixty minutes flies by when you are having fun. That’s how the saying goes, right? This was a great start to AEW’s new Rampage show. They didn’t overdo anything unnecessarily, and they gave the fans in attendance, and I’d like to think at home, a solid hour of in-ring action. I’m not sure how they’ll be able to sustain a full three hours each week, but I’m certainly ready to find out. Next week should be fun, as we’re now less than seven days away from finding out if CM Punk really is about to make his return to wrestling after seven years. Until then, stay safe everyone!