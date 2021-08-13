8/13 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on latest Summerslam hype, Cena-Reigns face-to-face, Belair-Banks contract signing, Crews vs. Nakamura

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 13, 2021

LIVE FROM TULSA, OKLA.

AIRED LIVE ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to a crowd shot and a fan holding up a “Reigns Fears Cena” sign as Cole introduced the show.

-John Cena made his ring entrance to his music. McAfee said, “The Summer of Cena continues here in Tulsa, Oklahoma.” A sponsored video package aired on Cena signing the contract to face Roman Reigns at Summerslam. Back live, Cena hyped Summerslam’s man event. Cena said it’s signed, sealed, and delivered. He said with school back in session, he thought it’d be a great time to give Reigns his report card. He said he’s a D. “A below-average D-head, a D-bag, and above all, a huge D-sappointment.”

He said for ten years, WWE has been selling fans Roman Reigns. He said judging by the numbers, the only one buying is Reigns. He said that’s why he came back. He said he’s going to give Reigns an F at Summerslam. He asked how Tulsa feels about that. A loud “Cena!” chant rang out. He said, “We have a lively classroom here tonight.” He asked if they think Reigns will beat the hell out of him at Summerslam. Mostly boos. He asked again. More boos. He said he has a doctorate in Thugonomics, so he has an answer. He said Reigns will beat the hell out of him, but Reigns will lose too, and there’s nothing he can do about it. Reigns’s music then played. McAfee hyped the other scheduled happenings on the show as Reigns and Paul Heyman walked onto the stage. He said he has goosebumps.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not a fan of wrestling promos being built partially around how much business a wrestler does as champion, and the talk about him not doing numbers doesn’t have anything to do with the ostensible toughness and in-ring success of Reigns. It wasn’t very specific and there’s a lot of things Cena could have gone after Reigns over. It felt too general and almost lazy. We’ll see if it gets better after Reigns enters the ring.) [c]

-Reigns entered the ring with Heyman. McAfee said Reigns is in his absolute prime taking on “the greatest of his era, John Cena.” He added, “It’s a great time to be alive!” Cena said it’s nice of him to arrive. After a few seconds, Reigns asked him not to waste his time and get to it. Cena said he won’t waste his time, but he will wait until a week from Saturday to embarrass him at “the biggest stage of them all.” (He’s confusing Summerslam with WrestleMania.) Reigns asked if that’s all he’s got. Cena said, “Roman, that’s all I need.” He said when he watches Reigns, he waltzes around like it’s his show, and they have to play by his rules and it’s his company. Then Cena pointed at the fans and said they all know that the show actually belongs to them.

He said Reigns believes he’s above everyone, but he came back because “I’m the only one who can shut you up.” He said WWE “has been pushing you a decade now; failure after failure after failure after failure. You’re still here because you’re the best shot they’ve got.” He said they’ve built a protective layer around him so no one else has a chance. He said they asked him to come back and serve him a big ol’ piece of humble pie at Summerslam. Cena said they have one week left to choose, and it’s either going to be Team Reigns (boos) or Team Cena (cheers). He said Tulsa has chosen. A “Let’s Go Cena!” chant broke out with a listless “Cena sucks!” component.

Reigns said: “I thought we were going to get something original here, something fresh. You made D jokes and penis jokes. You say the same stuff. Give me something good. Hit me with some good stuff.” Cena said he will. He said Reigns will beat his ass with the punch named after the D.C. superhero as the slimy man holds up the belt at ringside. Heyman shot Cena a dirty look. Cena said he just needs to pin him. He said if he can get a three count, he will become the most decorated champion of all time. He said as fun as that’d be for him, he’s actually there to help him.

Reigns acted amused. He said he’s not like Cena. He said he doesn’t bury his opponent so he “beats a bum.” He said they do compelling storytelling here. He touted Cena and said he’s on the cusp of being a 17-time champion. “You’re the best. Mount Rushmore of WWE. You might take every slot.” He said he’s even good enough to juggle Hollywood and WWE at the same time. He said he’s doing so many movies, they don’t have time to promote all of his movies on Smackdown. He said he thinks he’s got four movies now. He said his specialty isn’t jousting on the mic with him. He said he’s good enough, though, to main event against the Tribal Chief. He said he’s good enough to win the WWE Title, but not the Universal Title. Heyman held up the belt. He said 20-plus years of missionary might have been enough for him, but it wasn’t good enough for Nikki Bella. He said he’s going to smash him and pack him up on a private jet and send him back to Hollywood. He told Tulsa that this might be the last time they ever get Cena. “So take us home, kid,” he said.

Cena said he’s a hypocrite for calling him out for dick jokes and bringing up a break-up he’s had. “You haven’t been embarrassed, you’ve been protected,” he said. “That pretty face, those giant bars of soap you’ve got for teeth.” He said he was protected by The Shield, he almost ruined Seth Rollins, and he ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE. He said he’s had ten years, five WrestleMania main events, Heyman in his corner, two lackeys to do his dirty work, and the protection of the system, and it’s still not working. He said the fans want to see a compelling story at Summerslam and at the edge of their seats. He said he will go to a Hollywood movie set and he will smash him, but Heyman knows better than anybody how much punishment he can take and never quit. “I built Suplex City,” Cena said.

He said he just has to hang in there and get a 1-2-3 and he becomes the biggest failure in WWE history. He said Reigns has to shine and smash and bash and overachieve or else he’s an answer to a trivia question. He said Reigns is just going to show up all full of himself like he normally does, where all he has to do is hang in there and score a three count. He said he will then run out of the stadium and maybe even blow him a kiss goodbye. He said it’s inevitable and no one can protect him anymore. He said at Summerslam, the champ is gone. He counted to three and tossed the mic down. Reigns smiled. McAfee said he wants to see them go at it right now. Reigns held up the Universal Title belt as fans booed.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think it was wise to have Reigns just concede he’s not there to try to duel with Cena on the mic. Cena still strayed into meta territory, talking about the company protecting Reigns even though there’s not really storyline examples he can give. That’s more referencing him getting a big push by Vince McMahon when fans were booing him, and I think there was a much better way to “go there” and mock Reigns for his lack of popularity while not implying that Reigns was chosen to be the champ rather than earning it with victory after victory over the years. The strength of the promo was planting the seed with Reigns – and the fans – that he can take a beating, but it only takes three seconds to turn Reigns into a failure. If you sorta just watch and sense the vibe of the room, it feels like it’s a high-stakes, big-time match. The actual content was merely adequate at best, maybe a C- grade, since apparently we’re doing report cards.)

-Cole hyped “the other main event at Summerslam” would be set tonight with the contract signing with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

-They showed Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs backstage getting ready to come out for his match. Cole said Nakamura has been on a roll the last few months. [c]

(1) APOLLO CREWS (w/Commander Azeez) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA (w/Rick Boogs) – Intercontinental Title match



Nakamura kneedropped Crews in the chest for an early two count. Azeez stepped onto the ring apron, which DISTRACTED Crews. Boogs stood on the ring apron and played guitar. Crews was DISTRACTED. The ref kicked Boogs out. McAfee was enraged. The ref also kicked out Azeez too. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Nakamura rallied a few minutes after returning from the break and scored a clean win after the Kinsahasa. Nakamura celebrated in the ring as pyro blasted. Boogs and McAfee celebrated on the announce desk together. Cole said Nakamura’s confidence took off when he became king.

WINNER: Nakamura in 10:00 to capture the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not a ton to the match and it was rather rudimentary, but solid enough. They made the win feel like a big deal and Nakamura has been rebuilt into something relevant and exciting again – mostly due to Boogs, not becoming “King.” Not sure if he has it in him or the right available opponents, but I’d love to see Nakamura rise to the occasion and have a real standout four-star-plus match one of these months defending the IC Title.)

-A video package aired on Alpha Academy and Street Profits.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed the Profits backstage. She asked Montez Ford if Otis will do the same thing or worse to him as he did last time. Ford said when he had injured ribs, he couldn’t laugh or sleep. “Do you know dark life is not being able to laugh for two months?” he said. He said while he was lying in bed, he was focused on this moment. He said he’s rehabilitated and rejuvenated and excited. Angelo Dawkins said Ford is more than a partner, he’s a friend and family. He said they want the smoke.

-The Street Profits made their ring entrance. Solo cups blasted onto the entrance area. [c]

(2) THE ALPHA ACADEMY (Otis & Chad Gable) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Cole talked about this being an important time in the tag team division, with the winners making their case for a tag title shot down the road. (Shouldn’t THIS be called “a Championship Contenders match?”) A few minutes in, Gable slapped Otis on the shoulder to congratulate him. The ref insisted that counted as a tag. As Gable protested, Dawkins threw Gable into Otis, sending Otis to the floor. Ford then leaped and overshot Otis at ringside. Back in the ring, Dawkins landed a neckbreaker for the win. Otis was fuming mad afterward.

WINNERS: The Street Profits in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m a proponent of tags having to take place by wrestlers slapping hands only while the one tagging in is holding the tag rope. This is a good example why. Storyline-wise, it makes a bit of a mockery out of the whole system.)

-Seth was chewing out a guy in the production truck. He said he should know what has to be done. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Seth made his entrance and said he didn’t want to break it to fans, but his source tells him Edge won’t be there tonight. Boos. He said they have the next best thing – Edge Lite. He cackled. He said in reality, Edge is mad because he’s had the slightly better career than Edge. He said he has verifiable proof. He said he put together a career retrospective of himself and Edge “to show you the truth.” A biased narrated video package framed Seth as better than Edge. It started off saying Edge has had a Hall of Fame career, but then Seth arrived and reached even greater heights. It showed Seth’s big moments. They showed footage of Edge early in his career with a more dour tone from the narrator. The video package included glimpses of Christian and Dean Ambrose. It closed with Seth saying, “I am better than you.”

Back live in the ring, Seth said he sees no lies. He said the video footage doesn’t lie. A “We Want Edge!” chant rang out. Seth said all the fans should be thanking him. He said had he stomped Edge in 2014, they wouldn’t even be having this dream match at Summerslam. He said Edge wouldn’t be pushing his kids on swings, but rather his kids would be pushing him in a wheelchair. He said Edge is making him do things he doesn’t want to do, and he said this isn’t 2014, and for the sake of his family, he won’t hold back. He said this time he will stomp his head into the mat, and if that puts him out for good, so be it. Boos.

-Backstage, Rey Mysterio told Dominik he can win if he makes no mistakes. Dominik said, “No sweat, pops. We got their number.” Rey said he has to stay humble and stay hungry. He said after his loss last week, be can’t he overconfident. Dominik nodded along. Rey said they’ll go to the ring and take care of business the Mysterio way. They hugged. Cole called it “sage advice from the wise veteran, Rey Mysterio.” He said no one can afford to be overconfident in WWE.

-They Mysterios made their way to the ring. [c]

(3) REY & DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE

As Dominik rallied against Ziggler a few minutes in, the Usos appeared on the big screen and mockingly sang “619! 619!” That DISTRACTED Dominik. Rey told Dominik to turn back to the ring, then shoved Dominik out of the path of a charging Roode. He yelled at Dominik, “Pay attention!” Dominik then rolled up Roode for the three count.

WINNERS: Rey & Dominik in 3:00.

-The Usos said on the big screen they’ll see the Mysterios at Summerslam.

(Keller’s Analysis: I miss the ThunderDome era Reigns family drama with Jey and Jimmy. The Usos back together is fine, but it’s not compelling or fresh. Dominik looked pretty bad there losing his focus so easily. I’m not sure who we’re supposed to be sympathizing with between Rey and Dominik. It does seem like they’re headed toward the Usos beating the Mysterios when the father-son team combusts, and then the Profits challenge the Usos after that.)

-A video package aired on the Cena-Reigns segment earlier.

-Baron Corbin made his way to the ring. [c]

-Corbin stood mid-ring and said the fans might know that he’s been down on his luck lately. He said if things don’t turn around quickly, he’ll have to file for bankruptcy. Corbin said he’s not going to ask the fans for much more, but he’s used to a certain way of life. He said he needs everyone to contribute a minimum of $1,000. He said he has a credit card scanner in his phone. Kevin Owens’ theme played and he walked out with a mic in hand. McAfee: “Bringing his debit card, I assume.”

Corbin said he’s not sure his card scanner works with Canadian credit cards. Owens told him to stop begging the people and embarrassing himself. He said he tried to help him, since he related as someone who made mistakes in the past and learned from them. He said he’s showing that he’s trying to use people’s sympathy to his advantage. He said he ruined Finn Balor’s contract signing to try to get a high-paying championship match. He said on Raw, he asked Drew McIntyre for $100,000. “Who begs for a hundred thousand dollars?!” asked Owens. Corbin replied: “Someone who needs one-hundred thousand dollars!” He told Owens he’s not leaving the ring until he gives him a minimum of $1,000. Owens asked the crowd if he should give him the money. He said the fans want him to leave the ring. He said he has to beat him in a match right now to get it. He said if he wins, he’ll give him $1,000. (Doesn’t WWE pay Corbin anymore?) Owens said if he beats Corbin, though, Corbin has to stop all his begging for money. “What do ya’ say?” he asked. Corbin agreed to it. He said he wouldn’t be in this situation if he weren’t “such a cheap piece of…” at which point Owens gave him a Stunner. KO’s music played and he stood on the ropes and soaked up some cheers.

-They showed Sasha Banks sauntering around backstage. Cole said Sasha vs.Belair stole the show at WrestleMania, and then she turned on Bianca two weeks ago, admitting she is upset Belair stole her spotlight. He plugged their contract signing later. [c]

(4) BARON CORBIN vs. KEVIN OWENS

McAfee said if Corbin wins this one match, he can turn his life around. Corbin and KO battled on the ring apron. Corbin countered a powerbomb with a backdrop of Owens on the ring apron. They cut to a break. [c]

Corbin landed a Deep Six for a two count. He scored several two counts, then grew frustrated. Cole said he looked like he was going to break down and cry. Corbin shoved Owens shoulder-first into the ringpost and then rolled him up for a near fall. He complained to the ref. Corbin blocked a Stunner, but then Owens sunset-flipped Corbin seconds later for the win. McAfee asked what Corbin will do now that he is at the depths of where rats live in cities. KO got up and gave a post-match Stunner to Corbin.

WINNER: Corbin in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid action.)

-Backstage Big E was holding up a big ink board where Bianca Belair was writing her name. Big E prompted her to use good penmanship. [c]

-Backstage, Kayla interviewed Corbin. She asked, “What now?” He saw Big E in the distance and ran away and grabbed the Money in the Bank briefcase. McAfee asked, “This disgusting scumbag. Can he cash that in?” Cole said he can’t.

-Sonya Deville stood mid-ring with a table and chairs in front of her. She talked up their match at WrestleMania. Sasha made her entrance. Then Belair, as Cole and McAfee plugged Smackdown in Phoenix next Friday. They touted that all the stars would be there including Edge, Seth, Sasha, Belair, Cena, and Reigns.

Sasha and Belair sat at the desk. Belair asked if she’s ready or is she going to run away again or should she turn her back so she can backstab her again. He said she’s still jealous and petty.

Belair said she should have known she’d stab her in the back. She said she should have just asked if she wanted a title rematch. Sasha said at WrestleMania, she sent her away for months with a scar from her “stank braid.” She told her to “get real, bitch.” They yelled back and forth. Deville yelled for them to stop. She said contract signings have gone haywire, so they need to make this official now. Sasha teased signing it, then pulled the pen away. “Pump fake!” said McAfee. (Hilarious.) She called for witnesses. Out strutted Carmella and Zelina Vega. Sasha said, “You didn’t see that coming, did you, rookie?” She said she’s always two steps head of her. Belair signed the contract, while half-watching the three women. Once signed, she threw the contract at Sasha and attacked all three women. She flip-dove over the desk and beat on Sasha. She fended off Carmella, then Vega. Sasha eventually took over, though, and the other two joined in. Sasha stood on the table and held up the Smackdown Title belt. Then she put Belair’s braid in Belair’s mouth and pulled back as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment and angle. It didn’t overstay its welcome, and Belair was savvy and Sasha was a heelish throughout. Just good by-the-numbers way to add steam to their title match.)