AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 8/11: Dante Martin shines in six-man tag, Statlander pins Nyla Rose, Jericho vs. Wardlow, Darby vs. Danny Garcia, more

•Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Dante Martin & Matt & Mike Sydal – HIT

A fantastic showcase for the young and talented Dante Martin. Martin showed off his phenomenal in-ring skills while getting over with the crowd in a major way. Despite his showing, The Elite took the win in the exciting match-up then followed up with a promo afterwards. Christian Cage was announced as Kenny Omega’s opponent for All Out. Cage came out to loud chants for C.M. Punk, but quickly turned fans on his side with the use of “jagoff” on Don Callis. Subsequently, it was announced that Cage would face Omega for the Impact World Championship on the first episode of Rampage. Certainly this title match is nowhere close to what fans were hoping to see in Hangman Page vs. Omega or even Punk vs. Omega. It’s a curious choice to show the match on free TV before selling it as the potential PPV main event.

•Darby Allin vs. Danny Garcia – HIT

A solid match between these two. A more technical match-up for Darby Allin that still highlighted the upside with Garcia. There was no indication or follow-up of Darby’s tease about CM Punk, so it remains to be seen if that is still his next match-up or if he is moving onto something else.

•Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party – HIT

A chaotic match that gives a win to Matt Hardy and his faction. A lot of action with flips and dives keeping the audience engaged throughout. Hardy needed a win in order for his team any sort of credibility. The downside is that I feel Orange Cassidy has been brought down several levels after he wrestled KEnny Omega for the championship. He still has a lot of mainstream appeal, but he’s not in the position many had hoped after his major push.

•Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander – HIT

Good match that likely sets up Kris Statlander for a chance at the AEW Women’s Championship. Statlander has greatly improved since her injury and a title match would be a nice payoff. Baker continues to act and be framed as a heel, but the fans continue to fully endorse her. Making it a mighty challenge for any babyface who challenges her.

•Britt Baker Promo – HIT

If you doubted Britt Baker being a star, she’s a superstar in Pittsburgh. Baker came out to an electric crowd cheerfully swinging and displaying their rally towels that said, “Brittsburgh”. Baker thanked the crowd and ran down Red Velvet before their match-up on Rampage. She was as confident as ever and soaked up the energy in the building.

•The Good Brother vs. The Dark Order – HIT

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson had their rare opportunity to show what they can do in a meaningful match-up. They had an exciting match with Impact’s Good Brothers in an Impact Tag Team Championship match. Impact promoter Scott D’Amore was on commentary to promote his product. It turned into a good plug for Impact and great exposure for their brand.

•Q.T. Marshall Promo – MISS

*sigh* It pains me to say this, but this was yet another bad segment involving Q.T. Marshall. Q.T. and his group feel an undercard group, but continue to be presented as though they have warranted major TV time. Paul Wight f/k/a Big Show came out to confront Q.T. then chokeslammed Aaron Solo after Q.T. pushed him into Wight. I’d be for Wight wrestling again under the right circumstances, but an out of left field story with Q.T. feels entirely out of place.

•Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow – HIT

Chris Jericho has taken one hell of a beating through these labour matches. It fits as the story of these matches because he is quite literally beat up with his damaged arm. Wardlow beat down Jericho for most of the match before MJF was tossed from ringside for attempting to give Wardlow the Diamond ring. Jericho hit the Judas Effect for the pin then was beat down by Shawn Spears. Members of each faction ran-in. MJF told Jericho the fifth labour would take place next week and there would be no Judas Effect or entrance music. I’m curious as to what the plan is by not putting this on the PPV if it will be a straight up match that culminates on Dynamite or if a schmoz extends it to All Out.