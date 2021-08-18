8/18 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Fifth Labor of Jericho, Jericho vs. MJF, The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express, Shawn Spears vs. Sammy Guevara, Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 18, 2021

HOUSTON, TX AT FERTITTA CENTER

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston came to the arena through the floor entrance. They were attacked by Daniel Garcia and 2.0 on their way to the ring area. Matt Lee of 2.0 grabbed a mic and called our Darby Allin and Sting, he told them to come out and start the fight. Sting and Darby came out to separate entrances, Sting First. Darby attacked with a chair as his entice music played.

(1) DARBY ALLIN & STING vs. 2.0

The match started out with pure chaos as the fight stumbled out onto the floor in the crowd area. Th match proceeded to the upper concourse area, Daniel Garcia joined his friends and they teamed up to take out Darby. Lee and Garcia then focused on Sting after they hit their finishing move on Darby. 2.0 and Garcia beat up sting as the four men moved toward the ring. Darby walked down the concrete railing and hit a diving elbow on them.

Eddie Kingston then appeared and he took out Garcia to even up the fight. Darby grabbed a table from under the ring, he and Sting set up said table in the ring. 2.0 attacked and stopped then table from being set up. 2.0 then suplexed Darby onto the skateboard, wheels up! 2.0 then set up the table and went for Sting, but Sting fought back momentarily. 2.0 then powebombed Sting thru the table. Sting got up immediately and hit the Scorpio Death Drop on both members of 2.0. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death lock to get both members of 2.0 to tap out.

WINNER: Darby Allin and Sting in 7:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A great serious of moments to open the show, it is a fitting way to present Sting on TNT for the first time in 20 years. I am ok with Sting no selling and looking like a monster to the likes of 2.0, this is good booking and it set up Kingston and Garcia, which I am interested in.)

-Video was shown of Sammy Guevara purposing to his girlfriend. Shawn Spears and Tully made fun of Sammy, Spears said that one night only he would make Sammy a member of The Pinnacle and let him be on top, add in my eye roll to the joke. [c]

(2) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. SHAWN SPEARS

Spears attacked Guevara before the match started. Sammy was able to get the advantage quickly, he then did his canal dive off the stage and onto Spears. Sammy then chopped Shawn outside fo the ring and he then celebrated with his fellow fans from Houston. Spears then hit Sammy with stairs and then Tully appeared and hit a pile driver on Sammy.

The match started officially after this, the match was then on the outside once more. Tully was then ejected as he tried to hit another move on Sammy. Tully then hit the ref with his coat jacket, Spears then beat on Sammy in the corner of the ring. Spears then made air kisses toward Sammy’s fiancée. Sammy countered with a roll up, spears quickly regained control going onto the break. [c]

Spears attempted to superplex Guevara onto a ringside barrier, Sammy fought back and prevented that. Both men jumped to the top rope at the same time, Sammy hit a cutter into the ring and he got a near fall. Spears hit a C4 of the middle rope and got a near fall of his own. Spears then tried to hit the C4 on the barrier, Sammy hit a kick and then hit a fireman carry suplex of Spears onto the barrier. Sammy then hit the 630, but Spears kicked out. Sammy then hit knees to the face of spears, then a third. Sammy then hit the GTH for the win.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Another hot angle and hot match on this show. I was not a huge fan of the kick out of the 630 for almost no reason. But this match was really good and makes Sammy look like a current star and future mega star. Also, the anti-WWE hometown booking cannot be overlooked by Tony Khan.)

-Christian Cage was backstage and introduced as the Impact champion. Don Callis then appeared and said that Cage got the opportunity on Friday and that he gets to lose to Kenny at All out but get that five star match. Cage said that he is in Kenny’s head, he took his Impact championship and that now he will take the AEW title at All Out. He then called Callis a carny POS. [c]

-Dante Martin talked about getting offense in on Kenny last week, he said he would learn and people would know his name.

-Dan Lambert from American Top Team was in the ring, he said that AEW is all about cancel culture and millennial snowflakes and other heat seeking comments. He said that his former world champions were in the ring to stop any attempt to take him out. He said AEW is not the answer to wrestling fans dreams and then he prompted an AEW chant. He said that the roster is full of fake tough guys, and the audience is loud but he said they only thing else they have to do is play D&D and watch porn. Lance Archer came out, but he was attacked by Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

-Jericho was backstage and he recapped his labors up to this point, he then hyped the main event between him and MJF. He said he didn’t have his song or his move, but he has 5,000 fans in the arena that will be with him against MJF. He said that he would beat MJF, tonight.

(3) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS

Jungle Boy and Nick Jackson started the match, Jackson took down Jungle Boy and then celebrated. Nick then hit JB with a boot, Jackson messed around with the cold spray and JB hit a splash to the outside. Luchasaurus was tagged in, Nick quickly tagged in Matt Jackson. Both Bucks were slapped and chopped down by Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy tagged in and hit a tandem move with LS for a two count. JB then hit a hurricanrana on Nick Jackson, on the apron to the outside. Matt Jackson then hit a dive over the corner top rope on LS. The Bucks then had the advantage going into the break. [c]

Jungle Boy fought out of the beatdown he got during the break and got the hot tag on Luchasaurus. LS then took out both Bucks with punches and strength. Nick Jackson countered out of a choke slam attempt and went to the top. JB hit a brain buster of Nick Jackson with his feet on the back of Luchasaurus. LS then had the double choke slam, the Bucks countered, LS dodged and hit the double choke slam. JB hit a suicide dive, and LS got a near fall on Matt Jackson.

The Bucks hit a super kick party on LS, they then hit an Indy Taker on Jungle Boy. Marko Stunt made the save, Kenny Omega then came out with a chair and hit Stunt. Christian Cage came out and took out Kenny. JB hit a brain buster on the chair, Nick Jackson made the save, and then nick made the save again after the Jurassic Express finisher. Back in the ring the Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on Jungle Boy and got the pin.

WINNER: The Young Bucks in 12:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A match that went 100 MPH from start to finish. Overall it was a standard YB match when it comes to psychology. But it advanced the story of Cage and Omega, and made Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus look like stars. Overall I enjoyed the match a lot.)

-Post match The Elite beat up Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus.

-Tony was with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Britt called out Kris Statlander for interfering. Jamie said her and Britt go way back, she called out Red Velvet next week on Dynamite. [c]

-A video featuring Matt Hardy talking about his feud with Wheeler Yuta and The Best Friends. He said that he would beat Yuta and Orange Cassidy.

-Tony Schiavone was in the ring, he introduced Paul Wight to the ring. Tony thanked Paul for saving him and and his son from QT Marshall, Paul said that it felt so good to get back in the ring. QT came out and said Houston we have a problem. QT said in AEW they don’e say things that builds up the crowd and lets them down. Paul Wight offered that they enter the ring. QT said that he was hired as an announcer, not as a wrestler. Paul said that he was starting to get upset, QT then showed x-rays of PW’s surgically replaced hips. He said the fact that Paul can walk is miracle, in a condescending way. Paul said that he talked to Tony Khan, and that he has a match at All Out with QT.

(Sage’s Analysis: Not a fan of this match on the all out card, this should be a TV match, or give Paul Wight a better opponent. I can only hope it will be a quick match.)

-Jade and Mark Sterling were on a pre-tapped video. They announced that Jade was a match on Friday night. [c]

-Don Callis and The Elite were backstage. He said that there would be an eliminator tournament for a Tag Team title shot in a steel cage against the bucks.

-Taz and Hook were in the ring, they welcomed in the FTW champion Ricky Starks. He said that he was “for the world,” he called out Brian Cage to talk. A camera cut to Hobbs over Brian Cage, Cage fought back and Starks and company ran to the back.

-Tony was backstage with Death Triangle to set up Lucha Bros vs. The Bucks and Pac vs. Andrade at All Out. Pac called out Andrade, who then appeared. He said that Pac needed to agree to his conditions. The conditions were not laid out.

(4) THUNDER ROSA vs. PENELOPE FORD

Thunder Rosa started with a drop kick and then worked offense on Ford in the corner, she followed up with an elbow and then kicks on Ford as she was seated in the corner. Thunder Rosa hit a drop kick and sent Ford off of the apron, Rosa went onto the floor and continued the attack. Ford hit a cutter to start the heel offense going into the break. [c]

Ford went for a big boot, Rosa dodged and took back control of the match. she then hit a drop kick that Ford sold really well. Rosa tried to hit a driver, Ford countered into a roll up for a two count. Ford then hit a Muta lock, Rosa was able to transition the move and turned that into a single leg crab. Ford broke the hold by grabbing the rope. Rosa hit a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Ford countered with a backbreaker and then tried the same submission move as before, Thunder Rosa countered and choked out Ford for the win.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A really good technical match, that sold Thunder Rosa as a real future challenger. Ford also had some nice moments in this match selling and chain wrestling.)

-Tony was backstage with Arn Anderson, he said he was emotional. Arn said that he is in the middle of turmoil, it was all because of Malakai Black, he said that his son Brock would be going against Black next week on dynamite. Arn tried to stop Brock from taking the match, Brock said that he was telling his dad that he would be taking the match.

-The announce team ran down the show on Friday and next Wednesday.

-Miro had a video talking about him helping Del Sol get a contact that he did not deserve. He said that he serves God everyday and his hot wife every night, he called out Eddie Kingston and said he wanted to talk. [c]

-Jon Moxley had a video in the back, he said that everyone wants part of AEW. He said that Kenny needs an entourage to keep the title, Adam Page can’t get the job down, he would run through Christian in one second. He said that he carried this company when the building was empty. He said that he is still at the top of the food chain. He challenged Daniel Garcia to meet him in the main event of Rampage on Friday night.

(Sage’s Analysis: Does CM Punk take the place of Garcia in the main event, or does he attack/join in and help Moxley in the main?)

(5) MJF vs. CHRIS JERICHO

I have to say on the onset, the crowd singing Judas as a unit as well as they did was pretty amazing to witness.

Jericho pumped up the crowd as the bell rang, MJF slapped Jericho in response. MJF took to a boxing stance and got in some jabs, the two then traded shots as Jericho tried to lock in the lion tamer. Jericho then hit a drop kick off the middle rope, knocking MJF to the floor and then hitting a move off the apron onto MJF. On the outside, Jericho pummeled MJF with punches and elbows. MJF countered the assault and grabbed the camera and mimicked Jericho, but Chris Jericho pouched MJF and flipped off the camera laying on the ground.

Back in the ring, Jericho continued laying on chops and elbows. MJF countered and threw Jericho into the turnbuckle. After that MJF began to attack the injured elbow of Jericho, going into the break. [c]