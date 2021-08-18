NXT HITS & MISSES 8/17: Dragunov vs. Strong, Grimes vs. Briggs, Kamea & Stone vs. Lumis & Hartwell, Hayes vs. Hudson, MSK vs. Imperium

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. RODERICK STRONG

Malcolm Bivens issued an open challenge to face Strong and Dragunov answered. Dragunov is relatively unknown to the NXT crowd and he needs to be booked strong going into his NXT UK Championship match at Takeover 36. After his showcase main event against Dunne last week, this was a beautiful follow up. I enjoyed the match with Dunne more, it was more technical and a bit more stiff. However this was still a great opener and a wonderful way to continue to show off the brilliance of Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov was busted open the hard way on his forehead after Strong landed on him during a German Suplex, adding to the drama of the match. Beth Phoenix even called it a crimson mask which was a nice touch. Dragunov looked like such a stud, overcoming the additional members of Diamond Mine and pushing forward after being busted open.

Verdict: HIT



CAMERON GRIMES (w/ LA Knight) vs. JOSH BRIGGS

Ted DiBiase was on commentary for this match and immediately asked LA Knight, also on commentary, how much he was paying Briggs to fight Grimes tonight. Knight said $10,000 and DiBiase said Double or Nothing that Grimes won’t lose. Knight agreed.

I love the fact that Grimes is still wrestling in his oversized, untailored tuxedo, adding to the ridiculousness of this character arc and overall story. Grimes overcame Briggs rather quickly, leaving Knight with egg on his face. He attacked DiBiase and then attacked Grimes himself after the match. Knight was also chewing tobacco the entire time, adding to his “asshole” persona.

Hopefully, this is the straw that broke the camel’s back for Grimes and he aligns with DiBiase to take the Million Dollar Championship off of Knight once and for all.

Verdict: HIT

LUMIS & HARTWELL vs. STONE & KAMEA – MIXED TAG

I don’t care what anyone says, I officially love InDex. It’s so dumb, yet oddly intriguing. They’re taking an awkward angle and making lemonade out of lemons.

My biggest question is, what exactly did Taya Valkyrie do to become Franky Monet, the loser to the losers? Kamea and Stone lost to The Robert Stone Brand featuring Monet.

The match was light hearted and focused on storytelling rather than technical wrestling and frankly that was fine by me. There’s a place for that on a wrestling show, and when done well it’s welcomed.

Hartwell proposed to Lumis after the match with an eyeball ring, and the crowd went wild. Yes. This is stupid and probably a little bit rushed. But hey, I’m okay with it.

Verdict: HIT

CARMELO HAYES vs. DUKE HUDSON

I was completely unsure who would win here. Hayes seems like the type of guy they want to push, but Hudson has been doing a fantastic job as an unlikable heel and has been in the NXT system for so long, I really wanted to see them pull the trigger on him as well.

Hayes has the generic babyface look and he shows signs of being a star someday, he’s not quite there yet. Hudson reminds me of a toned down LA Knight, and I mean that in the best way possible. I feel like he would have been a better pick to go up against face, Odyssey Jones, in the finals.

The match itself was alright, but I feel like Haye’s weaknesses were exposed and that Hudson was really the one who looked like the star even in a loss. Because of that and the face vs. face final match, I can’t help but give this a miss.

Verdict: MISS

MSK vs. IMPERIUM – NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

While this wasn’t a bad match, I just didn’t care whatsoever about it. MSK has not done their job to win me over and it seems that may be the case for the majority of the NXT Fanbase. Imperium, once a team feared across both NXT and NXT UK were reduced to jobbers as of late. Do jobbers ever feel like credible challengers?

If anything, it felt like a way to get Walter and Dragunov on TV together. With the distraction, it just adds fuel to Walter’s fire, making him more angry and Hulk-like (green Hulk, not red and yellow Hulk) going into Takeover.

While I did like the Walter/Dragunov angle at the end, it’s because I’m invested in the story. They’ve done a decent enough job. But NXT, MSK nor Imperium were able to get this feud over as far as I’m concerned.

Verdict : MISS