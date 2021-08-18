WWE to launch new audio network with The Ringer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced on Wednesday that they will launch an exclusive audio network with The Ringer.

Per a press release, “as part of the deal, The Ringer and WWE will also collaborate to develop new, original audio content exclusively for the Spotify platform and Ringer website. In addition, existing WWE audio programming, which offers a unique look at the world of WWE both in the ring and beyond, will become available exclusively on Spotify.” The content partnership will launch this weekend live on-site in Las Vegas for Summerslam.

“Bill and his team at The Ringer consistently find ways to create premium content that drives conversation and appeals to fans of sports, entertainment and pop culture,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “We believe this collaboration will deliver a podcast slate that excites existing fans while also introducing WWE content to the millions of Spotify listeners.”

Bill Simmons commented as well saying, “The Ringer is the premier destination for sports fandom, and WWE has used amazing storytelling and iconic characters to establish a global audience of loyal and passionate fans, making this partnership a perfect match,” said Bill Simmons, Founder of The Ringer. “As a lifelong WWE fan, I couldn’t be more excited to work with them to take a fresh perspective on their most iconic moments and superstars, and leverage Spotify’s global scale to share content that we believe everyone will enjoy.”

WWE Summerslam airs live Saturday night on Peacock. Featured matches on the card are Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship, Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

