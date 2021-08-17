Roman Reigns discusses Jimmy Uso’s recent arrest

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI over a month ago, Roman Reigns said he chose to handle the situation in a positive way. In an interview with the New York Post, Reigns commented on the situation with his cousin

“We’re all human, we’re all cynics, we all make mistakes,” Reigns said. “Instead of what some people might feel you should give up on somebody or maybe turn your back on that type of behavior, that’s one way to do it. But I don’t think that’s the way to push through and gain experience or make progressive movements of becoming a better man or a better human. So for me, it was diving into it with great attention, great love and very thorough communication to make sure my family is continually bettering themselves and putting themselves in a position to make better decisions.

Jimmy Uso is currently a fixture of WWE Smackdown next to his brother Jey as the tag team champions. Roman Reigns is the current WWE Universal Champion and will face John Cena in the main event of Summerslam with his title on the line.

WWE Summerslam airs live on Peacock Saturday night. Other matches include Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces dozens of dates and cities for the fourth quarter of 2021 including December PPV in Chicago, Survivor Series in Brooklyn