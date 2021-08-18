SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The city of Chicago will be under a new mask mandate starting Friday August 20.

On Friday, anyone over the age of two will be required to wear a mask in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status. The Chicago Tribune reported the news that was announced by Chicago public health Commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, in a news conference on Tuesday.

Breaking news: Chicago is reinstating a mask mandate for indoor public spaces starting Friday for everyone over the age of 2. Officials cite the continued rise in COVID-19 cases, topping 400 per day on average.https://t.co/ji8QX2zEMi — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 17, 2021

The development precisely lines up with AEW’s Rampage show at the United Center on Friday night. Signals point to the return of C.M. Punk during the show, but per the new guidelines, fans in attendance will be masked.

AEW is returning to the Chicagoland area in early September for Dynamite, Rampage, and the All Out PPV. Those events are taking place outside of Chicago in Hoffman Estates. The Tribune report indicated that a state-wide mask mandate doesn’t appear to be in the cards at this time.

