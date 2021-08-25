SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Pat McAfee tweeted early this afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will be “aht” (out) indefinitely.

He noted he is fully vaccinated and “very positive.” He added he is thankful that his wife and “the boys at the office” all tested negative.

Fully Vax’d. Very Positive. Aht Indefinitely. It’s miserable but thankful that my wife and the boys at the office all took tests and they are all negative.. This is obviously a sign from the universe, probably telling me that I stink & to stay home for a while. I’ll see yinz pic.twitter.com/RauP2wC36M — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2021

He posted two pictures with his tweet. The first appeared to be three positive COVID-19 tests, and the second a thermometer reading of 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

There has been no announcement of McAfee’s positive test from WWE nor who will replace him as color commentator alongside play-by-play announcer Michael Cole on Smackdown.

We here at PWTorch wish McAfee a safe and speedy recovery.

CATCH-UP: Raw viewership increases for the post-Summerslam episode, but below the year-ago number, key metrics and perspective