Pat McAfee tests positive for COVID-19

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

August 25, 2021

Pat McAfee (photo WWE)
Pat McAfee tweeted early this afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will be “aht” (out) indefinitely.

He noted he is fully vaccinated and “very positive.” He added he is thankful that his wife and “the boys at the office” all tested negative.

He posted two pictures with his tweet. The first appeared to be three positive COVID-19 tests, and the second a thermometer reading of 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

There has been no announcement of McAfee’s positive test from WWE nor who will replace him as color commentator alongside play-by-play announcer Michael Cole on Smackdown.

We here at PWTorch wish McAfee a safe and speedy recovery.

