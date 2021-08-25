VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1736 (Aug. 25, 2021): Keller’s cover story Summerslam, Summerslam PPV Roundtable Reviews, Keller’s Raw and Smackdown reports, WWE Newswire, Parks column, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1736

Cover-dated August 25, 2021

LINK: 1736 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2020 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on WWE Summerslam including fan reaction and poll responses along with analysis and context of what Summerslam will be remembered for… Keller’s complete and detailed Summerslam PPV report including results, match analysis, and star ratings… PPV Roundtable Reviews for Summerslam and scores and reviews from the staff… Greg Parks’s feature column on how he became the center of a barrage of backlash on Twitter… An expanded WWE Newswire with details on Summerslam, Roman Reigns talking about Jimmy Uso’s DUI arrest, Keith Lee updating his health, Summerslam statistics, and more… Keller’s reports on Smackdown and Raw… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)