First entrant announced for Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 25, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
The AEW Women’s Casino Battle Royale will be back at this year’s All Out PPV event and the first entrant into the match has been announced. Nyla Rose will compete in the annual match in which the winner will receive a future opportunity at the AEW Women’s World Championship. Rose won the match in 2019.

All Out will stream live on PPV Sunday September 5. Announced matches include C.M. Punk vs. Darby Allin in Punk’s first match in seven years, Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship, Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo, Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall, and more.

