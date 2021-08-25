First entrant announced for Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The AEW Women’s Casino Battle Royale will be back at this year’s All Out PPV event and the first entrant into the match has been announced. Nyla Rose will compete in the annual match in which the winner will receive a future opportunity at the AEW Women’s World Championship. Rose won the match in 2019.

The #AEW Women’s Casino Battle Royale is back in 2021 for the #AEWAllOut Buy-In on Sept. 5 in Chicago & 2019 winner @NylaRoseBeast is this year’s 1st entrant, back to defend her crown & earn an #AEW Women’s World Title shot! Stay tuned for more participants to be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/ThV5hzIx8h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2021

All Out will stream live on PPV Sunday September 5. Announced matches include C.M. Punk vs. Darby Allin in Punk’s first match in seven years, Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship, Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo, Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall, and more.

