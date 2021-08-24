Peak viewership number for C.M. Punk’s segment at the start of last Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk’s debut on AEW Rampage on Friday night on TNT peaked at 1.408 million viewers at the four minute mark of the show. Viewership also topped 1.4 million at the 11 and 15 minute marks. Otherwise, viewership was above 1.3 million for the entire Punk interview other than during the commercial breaks, although it stayed above 1 million during that break. There were 14 minutes the rest of the show that dipped under a million, but they were during commercial breaks.

The final seven minutes of the show featuring the main event of Jon Moxley vs. Danny Garcia drew between 1.0 and 1.1 million viewers.