WWE announces name of New Years Day PPV in Atlanta

WWE made some waves earlier this year by announcing a live PPV event in Atlanta on New Years Day. That event now has a name.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that the event will be called WWE Day 1 and it will emanate live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday January 1, 2022. This is the first-ever New Years Day PPV event in company history. The announcement was made in a commercial for the show.

Tickets for WWE Day 1 go on-sale Friday.

