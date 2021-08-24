NXT UK star reportedly moving to main brand NXT full-time

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray, is reportedly headed for full-time status on the main NXT brand.

After appearing at NXT TakeOver 36 on Sunday at the end of the Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai championship match, PWInsider is reporting that Ray will be a full-time act on that roster moving forward and that she will be living in the United States.

Ray was a prominent fixture of the NXT UK brand and held the NXT UK Women’s Championship for over 600 days. Ray lost the title to Meiko Satomura earlier this year.

CATCH-UP: Nick Khan details upcoming changes and revamping of NXT