8/24 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma, Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher, Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones in Breakout Tournament final, more

NXT ON USA

AUGUST 24, 2021, 8PM EST

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Cameron Grimes arrived in a stretch limousine, carrying his Million Dollar Championship, along with Ted DiBiase to a good reaction. We got a few stills from the Grimes-Knight match that opened TakeOver 36.

Grimes and DiBiase hit the ramp and Grimes danced around with his belt. Each grabbed a mic. DiBiase talked about finding the special someone to carry on the Million Dollar legacy. Someone strong of body, of mind and of heart. (A nice thought, though it sidesteps DiBiase being a heel for his entire WWE run). Grimes said to be honest, when DiBiase showed up, he drove him absolutely bonkers. DiBiase said it was a test, and Grimes thanked him because he was looking at all the zeroes in his bank account he thought he was something. As he was forced to be LA Knight’s butler, he said there was no way he’d allow Ted DiBiase to become Knight’s butler, so at TakeOver he took care of business. He said as he stands here worn out from a whole lot of celebrating, he wonders where to go next. DiBiase says it’s time to go to…the…moon! Money rained down (with Cameron Grimes’s face on it) from the rafters.

-Vic threw to a video recapping the happenings at TakeOver, including Karrion Kross appearing for the last time without an S&M gladiator outfit.

-The announcers hyped the six-man and the Breakout Tournament final later tonight.

(Wells’s Analysis: Though the show has the same feel so far, it’s been pretty rare that the show opens with a talk segment, so it’ll be interesting to see if this becomes pattern behavior)

-Hit Row arrived ahead of their main event six-man.

(1) TIMOTHY THATCHER (w/Tommaso Ciampa) vs. RIDGE HOLLAND (w/Pete Dunne)

Collar and elbow. Uppercut exchange. Ciampa sat in a chair at ringside, of course. Holland blocked Thatcher to the mat but missed an elbow drop. Thatcher threw some more European uppercuts and mounted Holland for some forearms. Holland got to his feet and fought off a backslide, then threw a forearm. Holland slammed Thatcher into the ropes for a bad landing. He leaned in for a one count. Thatcher threw some kicks and got to his feet, but Holland threw forearms. Thatcher got to his feet andthrew some more uppercuts and clubbing shots. Rope run and Holland hit a back elbow for two.

Holland kicked down at Thatcher and asked him to get up. Thatcher did and threw some forearms. Belly-to-belly by Thatcher for a one count. Thatcher went for an armbar submission but Holland fought it off. Thatcher hit a couple of knees but Holland suplexed him, then sold the pain in his arm. The two jockeyed for position and Holland threw a stiff clothesline as the match went to split-screen. [c]

The two were exchanging European uppercuts again. Thatcher slammed Holland into the ropes, as was done to him. Thatcher worked a single-leg crab and from the apron, Ciampa got in Holland’s face. Holland turned over and kicked his way out, then got to his feet. Palm strike by Thatcher. Holland blocked an enzuigiri by swatting Thatcher to the floor. Headbutt by Holland, followed by his slam finisher.

WINNER: Ridge Holland at 10:35.

Immediately thereafter, Ciampa and Dunne got involved and scrapped. Oney Lorcan and a returning Danny Burch stormed the ring and got the better of Dunne. Holland finished laying out Ciampa, then used his club on Thatcher outside the ring. He wanted to keep going, but Pete Dunne held him back from more carnage. “You suck” chant.

(Wells’s Analysis: A lot of folks have said we’ll see nothing but hoss fights in the new NXT. I don’t think the changes will be quite so drastic as that, but we sure started off with one. Competent stuff here with some intrigue as the heel faction once again reaches full strength.)

-Arash Markazi sat down with Carmelo Hayes, who talked about his short journey in NXT so far. He said people treat him as an underdog, but he sees himself as an overdog because why wouldn’t he see himself as anything but great? He said there’s no way to prepare for a guy like Odyssey Jones, and he has to be careful because it could quickly go south for him. When asked what was next if he won, he said he’ll take this one match at a time and down the road, you’ll see him with some gold.

(Wells’s Analysis: An extremely strong outing for Hayes here in the sit-down environment. When not turning it up to 11 for his vignettes, Hayes’s confidence is engaging and charming rather than overbearing and a little stagey. An excellent presentation for him ahead of tonight’s match)

-McKenzie Mitchell talked with Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. Lumis presented a wedding invitation to Mitchell revealing that the wedding will be on Tuesday, September 14th. Indi did a trust fall and Lumis caught her. Hartwell pulled Lumis in for a kiss.

(2) KAYDEN CARTER & KACY CATANZARO vs. JACY JAYNE & GIGI DOLIN

Jacy Jayne gets the match with the former Lacey Lane out of the way early. Jayne and Dolin got a full intro; their music sounded like a repeat of the opening strains of Marilyn Manson’s version of “Sweet Dreams” and they went all emo.

Carter and Catanzaro cleared Dolin and Jayne from the ring early and then mocked them. Hopefully they don’t fall into the trap of being irritating bully babyfaces like Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart did. Jayne and Catanzaro paired off and Jayne took the early advantage, grounding Catanzaro. She shrieked kind of out of nowhere to remind us she’s edgy. Dolin tagged in and whipped Catanzaro to the heel corner and tagged Jayne again. Jayne took just a few shots before another tag and the heels teamed up for a schoolboy/lariat combo. Catanzaro was able to make a blind tag and Carter dominated Dolin and Jayne, stacking them up in a corner. She dropkicked Jayne and landed on Dolin right after. She covered Dolin for two. Dolin hit a couple of forearms and tagged Jayne. Pump kick by Jayne got two, broken up by Catanzaro. Another tag and Carter held Jayne in place as Catanzaro hit her 450 splash.

WINNERS: Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter at 4:04.

The winners got in the faces of the announce team, even jumping up on the table, and said they wanted a shot at the women’s tag championships.

(Wells’s Analysis: This indeed did feel like a PC practice match at times and never really clicked or found any psychology, despite some decent spots throughout. I do like Catanzaro and Carter calling for a championship match after a good while being an important player in the tag division)

-McKenzie Mitchell talked to Raquel Gonzalez. She said Dakota Kai was tough as nails and she doubted this was over. She also talked about Kay Lee Ray stealing her moment. Franky Monet, Jessi Kamea and Robert Stone burst into the frame and Monet said she’d steal her shine and her title.

-Kay Lee Ray hype video.

-Odyssey Jones got his sit-down moment. He said that tonight was the biggest moment in his career. He said five years ago he’d always know he’d be in the WWE, but he’s surprised at how fast it came together. He’s happy to show the world who he is now. He said his game plan is the same as every other night – be the best man he can be. He said he doesn’t want to think too far ahead past this match.

(Wells’s Analysis: Jones, too, came off extremely well in this setting. If this sit-down was always planned for the finals with both guys just letting their natural goodness shine through, the Hayes win over Duke Hudson would never have been in doubt.)

(3) VALENTINA FEROZ vs. KAY LEE RAY

Feroz’s entrance gear was…something. I think it’s a Mardi Gras thing? Very festive, but I did almost chuckle.

Feroz tried to use her quickness to gain an advantage, but Ray worked a brief wristlock when she gained control. Ray shoved Feroz off and planted her, then kicked down at her a few times. Feroz hit a quick armdrag but KLR slammed Feroz just after and covered for two. Ray took Feroz to a corner and whipped her into the bottom, then threw a stiff chop. Whip to the opposite corner. The blue feathers from Feroz’s gear are falling about the ring. Feroz managed a dropkick. Rope run and Ray hit a superkick. Gory bomb finished.

WINNER: Kay Lee Ray at 2:50.

(Wells’s Analysis: I love the overwhelming squash out of the gate, though I wonder if Feroz’s wild entrance gear is what will stick in my brain even more)

[HOUR TWO]

-An unseen interviewer asked Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin how they were feeling after their loss. They didn’t want to talk to him. Mandy Rose popped in and said if they should follow her now, and never look back. The two did indeed follow Mandy Rose for some reason.

-Samoa Joe entered to a nice pop. He said he was king in the land of savages. In the land of savages, there’s no time to celebrate. The handshakes were colder and the stares were bolder. So which of you is bold enough to stand up to him? The champ is waiting.

Pete Dunne’s music played; this was pretty well established as a soon-to-happen feud even before Joe was teased for the championship match. Dunne had a mic also. Dunne said Joe should be honest with himself. He says no matter how many times Joe’s held the title, he’s not the baddest around here. He told Joe to fetch his buddy Regal and make the match.

LA Knight’s music played him to the ramp. He said it was Knight Time. He said what Joe is feeling right now is fear, because he’s seeing the one and only megastar, LA Knight. He said he watched Joe go all night with a guy he would have dusted in 43 and a half seconds. He jumped up to the apron and Pete Dunne said if he takes another step, he’ll break all of his fingers. Knight backed off.

Kyle O’Reilly’s music played and he said Samoan Joseph and Peter Doon, they’re already acquainted. La Knight, we’re just meeting. He said La could only win a Stone Cold Steve Austin jacket knockoff competition. He said he respected Samoa Joe, but –

Ridge Holland showed up out of nowhere and attacked O’Reilly. Dunne and Joe paired off in the ring, and Ciampa and all the players got briefly involved as well in the fracas.

(Wells’s Analysis: A couple of nights ago on PWT Talks NXT, we considered who might be next in line for a shot. We went through pretty much all of the names here, and it’ll be fun to see which emerges as the next challenger, if it isn’t a multi-man)

-Cameron Grimes left the building with Ted DiBiase. Grimes handed his Million Dollar Championship to Ted DiBiase and said it was his legacy. DiBiase reached back out with the championship and said Grimes earned it. Grimes noted it was lighter somehow, then saw it was a replica. DiBiase did his laugh as they drove off. With a laugh, Grimes said “That damned Ted DiBiase.”

-McKenzie ran into Kyle O’Reilly and asked him about Ridge Holland. Duke Hudson showed up and mocked O’Reilly being in such a bad state after his match with Adam Cole. O’Reilly slapped Hudson, who charged him back into the lockers over and over. He told O’Reilly not to try it again, but Kyle immediately attacked again. Officials pulled them apart as Hudson yelled that he wanted O’Reilly.

(4) ODYSSEY JONES vs. CARMELO HAYES – Breakout Tournament final match

Alicia Taylor did formal announcements, though oddly, she wasn’t actually in the ring or seen onscreen. Hayes got a nice pop but Jones enjoyed a bigger one. The two waited out a dueling chant. Jones took Hayes to the corner and set him up, then broke clean. Rope run and Hayes put on the brakes before a big body block. The two shook hands but Hayes tried to sneak in but Jones caught him. Jones threw Hayes with a hip toss so high it seems like it has to have another name. Hayes bailed and Jones followed and tossed him inside. Hayes hit a couple of dropkicks but Jones blocked a couple of shots. Enzuigiri by Hayes. On a slingshot block attempt by Hayes, Jones slammed him out of the air. Just as the match was hitting a great big vs. small gear, it went to commercial. [c]

Hayes tried to control Jones in the corner, but Jones powered out and laid out Hayes. Jones missed a corner splash and Hayes jumped up for a front facelock. At ringside, we saw William Regal taking in the action. Throughout the front facelock, the audience relentlessly had a dueling chant going that suggested they’ve brought back the loudest fan contest. Hayes released and hit a few shots and an axe kick and covered for two; Jones tossed Hayes off of him. Hayes charged in but Jones caught him for a shoulderbreaker. Jones tried to crawl over to cover or capitalize, but Hayes rolled away and out. Hayes managed a kick to the head from the apron, then baited Jones in to charge into the post. Hayes was bleeding between the eyes. Hayes hit a scissor kick from the top rope and Jones fired up shortly after. Hayes looked on incredulously. Hayes went up and missed another shot. Jones splashed him for a two count. Hayes shifted for a crucifix pin that shockingly was good to finish. The two shook hands again after the finish. Jones was bleeding from the mouth.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes at 10:31.

Regal and an interviewer talked to Hayes at the top of the ramp. Regal said he’d earned the right to face any champion of his choice. The interviewer asked who was in his sights. Hayes was noncommittal but celebrated the moment.

(Wells’s Analysis: Jones really did seem like the right call, as a monster needs to stay a monster early or lose some mystique, and Hayes has a bright future as an underdog. On the other hand, Hayes really does seem slightly more ready for a big spot at this point.)

-The British plus Oney Lorcan faction cut a promo on all their feud partners. Danny Burch pointed out that he and Oney Lorcan never actually lost the tag championships, so they’re the rightful champs.

-Hype for Boa, up next.

-Next week, NXT: UK Champion Ilja Dragunov returns to NXT.

(5) XYON QUINN vs. BOA (w/Mei Ying)

I wish I was misspelling Xyon, but that’s what they’re rolling with. Quinn is Australian former pro rugby player Daniel Vidot. Quick dominating kicks by Boa. Rope run and knees by Boa, followed by a throat chop. Kicks in the corner by Boa. Boa looked out to the ramp, and Mei Ying sent some sort of message. Quinn surprised him with a kick and covered for the…three?!

Quinn walked up the ramp, then thought better of it and left over a barricade instead. The announcers wondered how much trouble Boa would be in.

WINNER: Xyon Quinn at 1:09.

-Johnny Gargano barked at William Regal and it turned into an argument about how to pronounce “bananas.” LA Knight also stormed in to complain about some of tonight’s proceedings. Regal slammed the door on them and said “buffoons.”

-Malcolm Bivens stood in front of Diamond Mine: Roderick Strong was sparring with national champion wrestling brothers while Hachiman looked on. He made threats to Kushida for the future and said next week, Strong would face someone in an open challenge. Great work by Bivens, but this still feels somewhat flat with no Tyler Rust anymore.

(6) HIT ROW (Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Top Dolla & Ashante Thee Adonis) vs. LEGADO DEL FANTASMA (Santos Escobar & Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza)

Hit Row vibed to the ring first. Legado wore their cultural entrance gear and removed the masks simultaneously. Mendoza threw his poncho at Hit Row so Legado could charge in and triple-team Top Dolla after clearing out the others. Breanna Brandi held Escobar’s leg on a rope run and Hit Row took control. Dolla and Escobar were legal. Dolla missed a corner splash and Wilde tagged in, but Dolla tossed him across the ring. Tag to Adonis. Dolla slung Adonis into Wilde for a corner spear. Adonis clubbed Wilde. Mendoza got briefly involved but Adonis saw it coming. Adonis performed a seriously impressive monkey flip on Wilde, then one on an interfering Mendoza. Dropkick for Wilde. Action spilled outside and Adonis flapjacked Wilde. It’s rare we get to see Adonis dominate. Good stuff from him. [c]

Legado was in control. Mendoza was dominating Swerve. He hit a corner lariat in Legado’s corner and shoved him back for another. Tag to Wilde, who hit his own. Repeat with Escobar, then Mendoza, then Wilde and one more from Escobar. Oh, I guess they’re not done. Mendoza, then Wilde, then Escobar again, but this time with double knees. Delayed vertical suplex by Escobar. Tag to Wilde. Mendoza splashed Wilde onto Swerve for two. Next week, Johnny Gargano and LA Knight tangle. So do Duke Hudson and Kyle O’Reilly.

Swerve fought back into it against Mendoza. Hard lariat. Wilde tagged in and cut off the hot tag. Swerve rolled through a suplex. He broke a pin attempt and blocked Escobar’s offense and tagged Dolla. Body block and kneelift by Dolla, followed by a splash in the corner. Sidewalk slam by Dolla. Elbow drop by Dolla got two, broken up by both of Legado. Dolla put Wilde and Mendoza both up in a fireman’s carry. Escobar tried to knock him over but got caught. Dolla splashed them all. Tag to Adonis. Escobar slipped out of a tandem backbreaker and took over on offense. Tag to Mendoza, then Wilde and they hit a tandem slam and a double dropkick for two.Mendoza tagged in, unseen by Adonis. Missile dropkick and Last of the Dragons by Mendoza. Cover was broken up with a House Call.

Swerve and Escobar tagged in. Flatliner by Swerve. He went up but both other members of Legado tried to break it up. 450 by Swerve got two. Swerve dumped Escobar, who caught Swerve on the apron. Brandi charged Escobar into the corner post. A woman appeared behind Brandi. She hit her with a large stick of some kind. Vic identified her as Electra Lopez. She tossed the stick to Swerve, who tried to explain to the ref it wasn’t his. Escobar got the win with a simple rollup and a handful of tights.

Legado, with Lopez, jawed from the ramp and the show went off the air at seven past the hour.

WINNERS: Legado del Fantasma at 13:56.

(Wells’s Analysis: Naturally, very strong stuff throughout no matter who was in the ring. Everyone got a bit of shine and Lopez’s essential debut came at a critical moment and evened the score for Legado in case the feud continues, which I figure it will.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The sky is not falling. Though there was indeed a focus on some new stars at times and we’ll see some growing pains from the likes of Jacy Jayne and Valentina Feroz, this still had the standard longer match to open and close, plus one in between. While I think some of their releases were ridiculous, the show is indeed finding a way to pace the show better and work on some of their in-house projects while maintaining a good wrestling show in the meantime. This will be a marathon and I might eat my words, but for now, I can’t yet complain about any “new” direction. Check out PWT Talks NXT tonight or stream tomorrow.