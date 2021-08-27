FREE PODCAST 8/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Podcast of Honor: Sullivan and Sage break down Glory by Honor and are joined by cage match winner and ROH star Vincent, more (109 min)

News Ticker

August 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan and Tyler break down the huge Glory by Honor event and are joined by the winner of the epic cage match that headlined the event, ROH star Vincent. He talks about how he is feeling just four days after the brutal match and how the match came about. The guys also break down this week’s TV episode and talk in depth about the Women’s Tournament favorite Rok-C in the VIP portion of the show.

