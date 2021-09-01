9/1 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR, The Elite vs. Jurassic Express & Lucha Bros, MJF speaks, Jericho Speaks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 1, 2021

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL AT NOW ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) SANTANA & ORTIZ vs. FTR

Santana and Dax Hardwood started the match, the two waited to lock up. Once they did the two rolled on the mat then Harwood contorted with grappling moves. After a moment both men traded big chops, both men then tried a hip toss, but it was an even exchange. Then all four men battled in the ring, FTR ended up on the outside. Santana and Ortiz then hit diving front flips to the outside. Santana then jumped off of Ortiz and he hit another rolling senton.

Ortiz and Harwood were then in the ring, Ortiz had a brief advantage. Harwood countered and Cash Wheeler entered the ring and threw Ortiz into the ring post. Wheeler then worked over Ortiz and then tagged in Harwood to continue the advantage for FTR. Wheeler ripped off a turnbuckle pad, while Harwood had a rest hold locked.

Harwood had Ortiz in the corner with the exposed turnbuckle, but it was unable to be used at that point in the match. Wheeler entered and Ortiz was able to take him down and he got the hot tag to Santana, Harwood was now legal again. Santana hit The Three Amigos on Harwood, Santana then hit a frog splash, leading to a two count. Ortiz was tagged back in and he teamed up with Santana to hit several moves together.

Cash Wheeler pulled Ortiz off of Harwood on a pinning attempt. Wheeler then hit an uppercut on Ortiz, Dax then hit a move for a near fall. Wheeler was tagged in and FTR tried a tandem suplex, Santana was able to block that and Ortiz was able to get a two count on Wheeler. Wheeler hit a move, in which he sold his injured arm, Ortiz kicked out at two. Harwood hit a superplex on Ortiz, Wheeler tried a move on Santana that missed. Wheeler hit a big rig on Ortiz, Santana jumped off the top rope to break the pin. Santana then hit a double roll through cutter, then a thrust kick and then pinned Wheeler.

WINNER: Santana & Ortiz in 14:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A good opening match that told a good bell to bell story. Wheeler seemed unsure and Harwood worked about 85% of the match for his team. I hope that Cash Wheeler can get back to 100%. This didn’t feel like a great ending to the story because of the injury. I think S & O are primed to potentially topple The Bucks. So, a future rematch between these teams at a future PPV seems immanent.)

-Daniel Garcia and 2point0 were back stage, Garcia said he would hurt Darby and that he wouldn’t make it to All Out. [c]

-CM Punk’s music played and he walked out and into the ring. Punk asked if the crowd was sick of him, he said he wants this to last forever. He said that at All Out it could be it for him, he is nervous and scared for his first match in seven years. He said that knowing it could all end Sunday, he promises that he will give the fans all he can. Daniel Garcia and 2point0 came out and beat up CM Punk. Darby Allin and Sting came out and ran off the evil doers, with CM Punk. All three men hit their finishers. CM Punk an Darby then locked foreheads and did an MMA style stare down. Sting grabbed the mic and said that he wanted to share a ring with Punk. He said it felt good to team up and they all want the match to happen at All Out, he said that he would not be around at All Out. He believes that Darby is ready to do it on his own.

-A video package hyping the AEW world title match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage was shown. [c]

-Tony Schiavone had a sit down with MJF. Tony called MJF the worst man on the face of the earth to start. MJF then ran down all the monikers that Jericho has had over the last 30 years. He said that Jericho will be etched in wrestling history, but when he is all done he will wipe away Jericho when he is done. He compared Jericho to Mohamed Ali, he said that he is coming back too many times and it will be his downfall physically and mentally. He said that Jericho is addicted to the spotlight and that he would do anything to never be out of that. That is why he took on the stipulation, he said the yearning he has fo rtes spotlight will lead to his downfall.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. JACK EVANS

Matt Hardy attacked Cassidy before the match and he got himself ejected. Evans hit a roundhouse kick as the bell rang, it hit and Evans began to work over the beaten down Cassidy. Evans tried a cartwheel move on Cassidy, but Orange was able to counter and throw Evans out of the ring. Cassidy then hit a DDT and got a two count. Evans rolled out of the ring, Orange hit a dive to the outside and he threw Evans back in the ring and hit a driver for a two count. Cassidy then hit the light kicks on Evans, he then traded standing switches with Evans. Orange won the exchange and slammed Evan’s face on the turnbuckle. Evans had Cassidy on the turnbuckle, but Cassidy was able to fight out. [c]

Orange Cassidy won the match durning the break with a small package.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 7:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun TV match. I like matches ending in the commercial break to keep the viewer honest, especially in matches like this that don’t matter.)

-Matt Hardy attached post match. Best Friends and Wheeler Yuta made the save. The rest of the HFO took out the friends. Jurassic Express came out and made the save after the save.

-Eddie Kingston said that a DDT would take out Miro and his neck, his weak link. Miro said that he only stays down for his wife and that he will punish Kingston. [c]

-Jon Moxley’s promo from Friday night Rampage was played over a best of video of Satoshi Kojima.

-JR was in the ring to interview Chris Jericho. He entered the ring and said that Chicago is Jericho, he said it was a good time to look back on his career. He said that he started his main event journey 22 years ago in Chicago, and that JR was the reason he was there. JR asked why he would accept the stipulation to never wrestle again in AEW if he loses. He answered by saying MJF is a piece of shit, he said that he is a lot like him in a lot of ways. He said the only difference is that MJF has beaten him three times. He said that he can’t let it go, that is why he accepted the stipulation.

He said that he is not complacent that is why he came to AEW, why he will risk it all. He then recapped him taking the risk to join AEW. He said that he can’t look in the mirror if he didn’t try. He said if he didn’t try he would be slowly retiring, he wants to keep going. He said that if he loses he will go to commentary and do his best. He will thank everyone for letting him do what he loves. He said MJF would not take it away from him, he said MJF will have to be the best he has ever been. He said that MJF doesn’t have what it takes, or have the balls to do what it takes to get rid of him.

-A video featuring Darby Allin was shown setting up his side of the story for his match with CM Punk at All Out.

(3) BRIAN CAGE vs. POWERHOUSE HOBBS

Brian Cage attacked Hobbs as he walked to the ring, Cage threw Hobbs around a ringside. The match officially started as Cage threw Hobbs into the ring. Hook got in the face of Cage, which distracted him long enough to get the advantage on Cage. [c]

Hobbs was in control during the break, Cage countered, hit a switch and got hobbs to the mat. Cage hit some kicks to set up an exploder, Cage was able to get a near fall. Hobbs hit a spine buster for a near fall of his own, Hobbs got in the face of the ref. Cage took advantage and he hit a fall away fireman’s carry slam. Cage got on the middle rope and suplexed Hobbs into the middle of the ring from the apron. Hook distracted the ref as Hobbs threw Cage into the FTW belt held by Ricky Starks.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs in 7:00

(Sage’s Analysis: a slow match to start with a fun last two minutes. I think it would be better for everyone if this Team Taz story ended and they could interact with other people.)

-Malakai Black had a message for Lee Johnson he said that he would exact revenge on him.

-QT Marshall called out Paul Wight, who came out to the ring area. Members of The Factory stood around and bumped for Paul Wight. The Gunn Club ran out after Paul had cleared the ring, QT ran to the ring with a chair and was pushed off of the apron. Billy Gunn pulled a Seth Rollins and hit Paul Wight with a chair. [c]

-Dr. Britt Baker was backstage, she said that Reba and Jamie would be in the Casino Battle Royal. Baker then said that a big free agent just signed a big, longterm contract with AEW, herself. She said that she had a match with Kris Statlander on Friday.

(4) TAY CONTI vs. PENELOPE FORD

Conti hit a body splash on Ford and Bunny before the bell. In the ring Conti continued the assault with holds and strikes. Conti then hit a swinging knee/face buster on Ford. Conti hit a big boot and went to the top rope, Ford knocked her off and started her offense as the commercial break started. [c]

When the show retuned Conti made her comeback and hit a chop to the stomach. Ford tried a gymnastic move, and then Onto hit a chop and a top rope cross body, then a lariat then a slam for a near fall. Ford countered and got Conti in a single leg crab and into a Muta lock. Conti turned it and Ford broke the hold with a rope break. Conti hit a big boot, Ford quickly hit a gut buster for a near fall.

Conti hit an inside cradle for a two count, Bunny distracted Conti. But, Conti threw Ford into Bunny and rolled her up for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun tv match, it started slow but the last 4 minutes were really good.)

-Ford and Bunny attacked Conti post match. Anna Jay came out and made the save for Conti.

-Thunder Rosa was backstage, she was attacked by Nyla Rosa and Jade Cargill. They took her out and Mark Sterling hyped all three for the Battle Royal.

-The Announce team ran down the card for Rampage in two nights. They then hyped the matches for next Wednesday and ran down the All Out card in its entirety. [c]

(5) JURASSIC EXPRESS & THE LUCHA BROS vs. THE ELITE

The match started with Doc Gallows and Luchasaurus, both men traded big shots, trying to get the other off their feet. Gallows got in some punches in the corner, LS countered and then he suplexed Gallows. Nick Jackson tagged in, Rey Fenix entered soon after. the two traded fast paced moments, the older brothers of each were tagged and all four men fought. Then all of The Elite entered to get the advantage on Penta. [c]

When the show returned The Elite continued to cheat to get an advantage against single members of the other team. Jungle Boy fought out of this and tagged in Rey Fenix, who took out both Bucks. Penta was tagged in, he and Rey hit tandem moves on Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson was able to break the pin at the last second. All four men hit a kick on the other and all four were laying in the ring. Luchasaurus and Karl Anderson were the legal men, Gallows entered to try and even the odds. LS took out Anderson, Gallows and Nick, Jungle Boy then did a dive to the outside.

Luchasaurus did a standing moonsault on Anderson, after a flurry Gallows and Anderson hit a Magic Killer on Rey. The Young Bucks tried a BTE Trigger, but missed. Rey hit a double cutter. The Bucks hit the Meltzer Driver for the pinfall.

WINNER: The Elite in 9:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun main event match, I am a bit surprised the Bucks pinned Rey Fenix. But, this was a high level 8-man tag match for a TV main event.)

-Post match Kenny Omega came out and ordered that The Good Brothers hit a Magic Killer on Luchasaurus. He then got in Jungle Boy’s face. This prompted Christian Cage to come out, The Elite then pinned down Cage, JB, and LS. Kenny said on the mic the Callis had the keys to the control room. He called for the cage to be lowered, it began to lower around the ring. Kenny and The Elite then hit their enemies with kendo sticks. The Lucha Bros were handcuffed to the ropes as The Bucks hit super kicks to Rey and Pentagon. The Bucks and Kenny hit a BTE trigger on Christian to end the show.