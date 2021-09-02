Former WCW wrestler Daffney dies at the age of 46

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WCW and TNA wrestler, Daffney, has died at the age of 46. Shimmer Wrestling confirmed the news via Twitter.

"We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger @screamqueendaff. We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time.

I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

-Lexie Fyfe — SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) September 2, 2021

Daffney debuted for WCW in 1999 and proceeded to work for a multitude of pro wrestling promotions throughout her career including a memorable run in TNA from 2008 to 2011 and a stint with Ring Of Honor.