Former WCW wrestler Daffney dies at the age of 46

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 2, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Former WCW and TNA wrestler, Daffney, has died at the age of 46. Shimmer Wrestling confirmed the news via Twitter.

Daffney debuted for WCW in 1999 and proceeded to work for a multitude of pro wrestling promotions throughout her career including a memorable run in TNA from 2008 to 2011 and a stint with Ring Of Honor.

